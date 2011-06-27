Used 2014 Chrysler 300 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
300 Sedan
C John Varvatos Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$31,910*
Total Cash Price
$13,342
S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$42,859*
Total Cash Price
$17,920
4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,110*
Total Cash Price
$18,443
C 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,172*
Total Cash Price
$18,050
SRT8 Core 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$32,535*
Total Cash Price
$13,603
S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,362*
Total Cash Price
$18,966
4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$31,284*
Total Cash Price
$13,080
C John Varvatos Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$31,284*
Total Cash Price
$13,080
C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$35,351*
Total Cash Price
$14,780
SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$38,792*
Total Cash Price
$16,219
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 300 Sedan C John Varvatos Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$808
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$909
|$4,288
|Maintenance
|$877
|$196
|$3,453
|$398
|$1,185
|$6,109
|Repairs
|$466
|$541
|$631
|$736
|$859
|$3,233
|Taxes & Fees
|$748
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$935
|Financing
|$717
|$577
|$427
|$267
|$97
|$2,086
|Depreciation
|$3,177
|$1,368
|$1,204
|$1,067
|$958
|$7,773
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,203
|$5,013
|$8,114
|$4,938
|$5,642
|$31,910
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 300 Sedan S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,151
|$1,185
|$1,221
|$5,759
|Maintenance
|$1,178
|$263
|$4,637
|$534
|$1,592
|$8,205
|Repairs
|$626
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,343
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,004
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,256
|Financing
|$963
|$775
|$574
|$359
|$130
|$2,802
|Depreciation
|$4,268
|$1,837
|$1,617
|$1,433
|$1,286
|$10,441
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,132
|$10,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,018
|$6,734
|$10,898
|$6,632
|$7,577
|$42,859
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 300 Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,256
|$5,928
|Maintenance
|$1,213
|$271
|$4,773
|$550
|$1,638
|$8,444
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,034
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,293
|Financing
|$991
|$798
|$591
|$369
|$134
|$2,883
|Depreciation
|$4,392
|$1,891
|$1,664
|$1,475
|$1,324
|$10,746
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,339
|$6,930
|$11,217
|$6,826
|$7,799
|$44,110
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 300 Sedan C 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$5,802
|Maintenance
|$1,187
|$265
|$4,671
|$538
|$1,604
|$8,265
|Repairs
|$631
|$731
|$854
|$996
|$1,162
|$4,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,012
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,265
|Financing
|$970
|$781
|$578
|$362
|$131
|$2,822
|Depreciation
|$4,299
|$1,851
|$1,628
|$1,443
|$1,296
|$10,517
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,126
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,098
|$6,783
|$10,978
|$6,681
|$7,633
|$43,172
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 300 Sedan SRT8 Core 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$824
|$849
|$874
|$900
|$927
|$4,372
|Maintenance
|$894
|$200
|$3,520
|$406
|$1,208
|$6,229
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$762
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$954
|Financing
|$731
|$589
|$436
|$272
|$99
|$2,127
|Depreciation
|$3,240
|$1,395
|$1,227
|$1,088
|$977
|$7,926
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,364
|$5,112
|$8,273
|$5,035
|$5,752
|$32,535
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 300 Sedan S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,148
|$1,183
|$1,218
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$6,096
|Maintenance
|$1,247
|$278
|$4,908
|$566
|$1,685
|$8,684
|Repairs
|$663
|$769
|$898
|$1,047
|$1,221
|$4,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,063
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,330
|Financing
|$1,019
|$821
|$608
|$380
|$138
|$2,965
|Depreciation
|$4,517
|$1,944
|$1,711
|$1,517
|$1,362
|$11,050
|Fuel
|$2,004
|$2,065
|$2,126
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$10,640
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,661
|$7,127
|$11,535
|$7,019
|$8,020
|$45,362
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 300 Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$816
|$840
|$865
|$891
|$4,204
|Maintenance
|$860
|$192
|$3,385
|$390
|$1,162
|$5,989
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$733
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$917
|Financing
|$703
|$566
|$419
|$262
|$95
|$2,045
|Depreciation
|$3,115
|$1,341
|$1,180
|$1,046
|$939
|$7,621
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,042
|$4,915
|$7,955
|$4,841
|$5,531
|$31,284
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 300 Sedan C John Varvatos Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$816
|$840
|$865
|$891
|$4,204
|Maintenance
|$860
|$192
|$3,385
|$390
|$1,162
|$5,989
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$733
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$917
|Financing
|$703
|$566
|$419
|$262
|$95
|$2,045
|Depreciation
|$3,115
|$1,341
|$1,180
|$1,046
|$939
|$7,621
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,042
|$4,915
|$7,955
|$4,841
|$5,531
|$31,284
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 300 Sedan C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$922
|$949
|$977
|$1,007
|$4,751
|Maintenance
|$972
|$217
|$3,825
|$441
|$1,313
|$6,768
|Repairs
|$516
|$599
|$699
|$816
|$951
|$3,582
|Taxes & Fees
|$828
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,036
|Financing
|$794
|$640
|$473
|$296
|$107
|$2,311
|Depreciation
|$3,520
|$1,515
|$1,333
|$1,182
|$1,061
|$8,612
|Fuel
|$1,562
|$1,609
|$1,657
|$1,706
|$1,758
|$8,292
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,087
|$5,554
|$8,989
|$5,470
|$6,250
|$35,351
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 300 Sedan SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$982
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$5,213
|Maintenance
|$1,066
|$238
|$4,197
|$484
|$1,441
|$7,426
|Repairs
|$567
|$657
|$768
|$895
|$1,044
|$3,931
|Taxes & Fees
|$909
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,137
|Financing
|$872
|$702
|$520
|$325
|$118
|$2,536
|Depreciation
|$3,863
|$1,663
|$1,463
|$1,297
|$1,164
|$9,450
|Fuel
|$1,714
|$1,766
|$1,818
|$1,872
|$1,929
|$9,099
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,972
|$6,095
|$9,864
|$6,003
|$6,858
|$38,792
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 300
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Chrysler 300 in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Chrysler 300 info
