Used 2016 Chrysler 200 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
200 Sedan
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$30,197*
Total Cash Price
$13,544
S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$40,559*
Total Cash Price
$18,191
S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$41,743*
Total Cash Price
$18,722
Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$40,855*
Total Cash Price
$18,324
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$29,605*
Total Cash Price
$13,278
C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$30,789*
Total Cash Price
$13,809
C 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$42,927*
Total Cash Price
$19,253
C Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$29,605*
Total Cash Price
$13,278
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 200 Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$795
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$895
|$4,218
|Maintenance
|$1,885
|$562
|$990
|$212
|$2,370
|$6,020
|Repairs
|$442
|$511
|$596
|$696
|$813
|$3,057
|Taxes & Fees
|$753
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$920
|Financing
|$728
|$585
|$434
|$271
|$99
|$2,118
|Depreciation
|$3,286
|$1,317
|$1,159
|$1,027
|$922
|$7,711
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,047
|$5,029
|$5,293
|$4,383
|$6,445
|$30,197
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 200 Sedan S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,665
|Maintenance
|$2,532
|$755
|$1,330
|$285
|$3,184
|$8,086
|Repairs
|$593
|$686
|$800
|$934
|$1,092
|$4,106
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,011
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,236
|Financing
|$978
|$786
|$582
|$364
|$133
|$2,844
|Depreciation
|$4,414
|$1,769
|$1,556
|$1,380
|$1,238
|$10,357
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,152
|$6,754
|$7,109
|$5,887
|$8,657
|$40,559
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 200 Sedan S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$1,200
|$1,237
|$5,830
|Maintenance
|$2,606
|$777
|$1,369
|$293
|$3,277
|$8,322
|Repairs
|$611
|$706
|$823
|$962
|$1,124
|$4,226
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,041
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,272
|Financing
|$1,007
|$809
|$599
|$375
|$137
|$2,927
|Depreciation
|$4,543
|$1,820
|$1,602
|$1,420
|$1,275
|$10,660
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,507
|$6,951
|$7,316
|$6,059
|$8,910
|$41,743
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 200 Sedan Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$5,706
|Maintenance
|$2,550
|$760
|$1,340
|$287
|$3,207
|$8,145
|Repairs
|$598
|$691
|$806
|$941
|$1,100
|$4,136
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,018
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,245
|Financing
|$985
|$792
|$587
|$367
|$134
|$2,865
|Depreciation
|$4,446
|$1,782
|$1,568
|$1,390
|$1,248
|$10,433
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,241
|$6,803
|$7,161
|$5,930
|$8,720
|$40,855
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 200 Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$779
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$877
|$4,135
|Maintenance
|$1,848
|$551
|$971
|$208
|$2,324
|$5,902
|Repairs
|$433
|$501
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$738
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$902
|Financing
|$714
|$574
|$425
|$266
|$97
|$2,076
|Depreciation
|$3,222
|$1,291
|$1,136
|$1,007
|$904
|$7,560
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,870
|$4,930
|$5,189
|$4,297
|$6,319
|$29,605
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 200 Sedan C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$912
|$4,300
|Maintenance
|$1,922
|$573
|$1,010
|$216
|$2,417
|$6,138
|Repairs
|$450
|$521
|$607
|$709
|$829
|$3,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$768
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$938
|Financing
|$743
|$597
|$442
|$277
|$101
|$2,159
|Depreciation
|$3,351
|$1,343
|$1,181
|$1,047
|$940
|$7,862
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,225
|$5,127
|$5,397
|$4,469
|$6,572
|$30,789
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 200 Sedan C 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,130
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,272
|$5,996
|Maintenance
|$2,680
|$799
|$1,408
|$302
|$3,370
|$8,558
|Repairs
|$628
|$726
|$847
|$989
|$1,156
|$4,346
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,070
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,308
|Financing
|$1,035
|$832
|$616
|$386
|$141
|$3,010
|Depreciation
|$4,672
|$1,872
|$1,647
|$1,460
|$1,311
|$10,962
|Fuel
|$1,647
|$1,697
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$8,748
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,862
|$7,149
|$7,524
|$6,231
|$9,163
|$42,927
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 200 Sedan C Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$779
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$877
|$4,135
|Maintenance
|$1,848
|$551
|$971
|$208
|$2,324
|$5,902
|Repairs
|$433
|$501
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$2,997
|Taxes & Fees
|$738
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$902
|Financing
|$714
|$574
|$425
|$266
|$97
|$2,076
|Depreciation
|$3,222
|$1,291
|$1,136
|$1,007
|$904
|$7,560
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,870
|$4,930
|$5,189
|$4,297
|$6,319
|$29,605
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 200
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Chrysler 200 in Virginia is:not available
