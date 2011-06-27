Used 2000 Chevrolet Venture Consumer Reviews

I would NOT buy a chevy to say my life!!!! Mostly their vans! ssmee7 , 05/01/2012 6 of 7 people found this review helpful We have a 2000 Chevy venture mini van. Biggest pile of junk I've ever owned! Right after the warranty went out so did the gas gauge! Over $600 to fix it! It was a problem with ALL this model no matter if it was a chev or other GM! Then the power sliding door. Then the power windows, then the rear washer! Then a screw in the head liner over your head fell out some how and just rolls around and around! Nothing but problems with this van! If I could load it full of C4 and blow it up on YouTube I would do it in a heart beat! DO NOT BUY A GM mini van! You will have nothing but problems and the design is horrible! GM will do NOTHING to fix their problems! Report Abuse

contrary to other reviews I love my van. flaGSmom , 04/23/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have read so many horrible reviews and I know the posters aren't lying but I absolutely love my van it so roomy and loaded with great features of course I have all the service records and this vehicle has been very well maintained and has only 60,000 miles, we keep a close eye on the intake just in case though and DH is mechanically inclined so it won't end up being a major issue of course its used and we expect that we will have to replace things the key is do it before it breaks and it doesn't end up in a dominoe effect like so many have stated I honestly never thought I was the minivan type but I love this van and I am a believer now

BAD VAN! evehowell , 02/05/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful LS my butt!!! I bought mine used 4 or 5 yrs ago, for $3,600. I have sunk more money into it then it is worth!! The automatic sliding door won't work right, the heat sucks real bad, the a/c stopped working a month after I bought it, I have had issues with the struts, brakes, ball barrings, anti-freeze leaks, anti-lock brakes, hard time starting this year after it has been driving, window not working now, my serpentine beat just fell off and a Head Gasket is leaking!!!!! Not putting any more money into it!!! only had 145,000miles!!! I drove two Plymouth Voyagers well past 200,000mi before losing them! Never again will I buy Chevy.

2000 Venture Plus Ext. big_daddy , 05/08/2002 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Reliable, decent fuel mileage and very practical.