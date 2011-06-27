Used 2000 Chevrolet Venture Consumer Reviews
I would NOT buy a chevy to say my life!!!! Mostly their vans!
We have a 2000 Chevy venture mini van. Biggest pile of junk I've ever owned! Right after the warranty went out so did the gas gauge! Over $600 to fix it! It was a problem with ALL this model no matter if it was a chev or other GM! Then the power sliding door. Then the power windows, then the rear washer! Then a screw in the head liner over your head fell out some how and just rolls around and around! Nothing but problems with this van! If I could load it full of C4 and blow it up on YouTube I would do it in a heart beat! DO NOT BUY A GM mini van! You will have nothing but problems and the design is horrible! GM will do NOTHING to fix their problems!
contrary to other reviews I love my van.
I have read so many horrible reviews and I know the posters aren't lying but I absolutely love my van it so roomy and loaded with great features of course I have all the service records and this vehicle has been very well maintained and has only 60,000 miles, we keep a close eye on the intake just in case though and DH is mechanically inclined so it won't end up being a major issue of course its used and we expect that we will have to replace things the key is do it before it breaks and it doesn't end up in a dominoe effect like so many have stated I honestly never thought I was the minivan type but I love this van and I am a believer now
BAD VAN!
LS my butt!!! I bought mine used 4 or 5 yrs ago, for $3,600. I have sunk more money into it then it is worth!! The automatic sliding door won't work right, the heat sucks real bad, the a/c stopped working a month after I bought it, I have had issues with the struts, brakes, ball barrings, anti-freeze leaks, anti-lock brakes, hard time starting this year after it has been driving, window not working now, my serpentine beat just fell off and a Head Gasket is leaking!!!!! Not putting any more money into it!!! only had 145,000miles!!! I drove two Plymouth Voyagers well past 200,000mi before losing them! Never again will I buy Chevy.
2000 Venture Plus Ext.
Reliable, decent fuel mileage and very practical.
Bad car
I can"t beleive it was built by GM. I've always had Chevys but this is the last! Foreign next. Bought it at 137'000 klms for a good price privately. The first drive to license it the fuel pump went. The very next time driving at night the headlights flickered, had to change the alternator. The power door locks don't work either, rear window wiper too, evap sensor on the gas tank, then the wipers stay in the up position when they're off, and the last is the airbag light is on as well. I only have 140,000 on it now, just waiting for the intake gasket to leak now. Oh also the blower motor resistor went and only have heat in high.
