Used 2017 Chevrolet Trax Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Trax SUV
Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,314*
Total Cash Price
$14,997
LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,059*
Total Cash Price
$20,143
Premier 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,287*
Total Cash Price
$20,731
LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,700*
Total Cash Price
$14,703
LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,366*
Total Cash Price
$20,290
LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,928*
Total Cash Price
$15,291
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Trax SUV Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$686
|$707
|$728
|$750
|$772
|$3,643
|Maintenance
|$1,357
|$1,796
|$1,039
|$1,022
|$2,168
|$7,382
|Repairs
|$322
|$469
|$547
|$640
|$746
|$2,723
|Taxes & Fees
|$828
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$996
|Financing
|$807
|$649
|$479
|$301
|$108
|$2,344
|Depreciation
|$3,258
|$1,433
|$1,261
|$1,118
|$1,003
|$8,072
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,417
|$6,289
|$5,326
|$5,139
|$6,142
|$31,314
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Trax SUV LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$922
|$949
|$978
|$1,007
|$1,037
|$4,894
|Maintenance
|$1,822
|$2,413
|$1,396
|$1,373
|$2,911
|$9,915
|Repairs
|$433
|$630
|$734
|$859
|$1,001
|$3,658
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,112
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,337
|Financing
|$1,084
|$871
|$644
|$404
|$145
|$3,148
|Depreciation
|$4,376
|$1,925
|$1,693
|$1,502
|$1,347
|$10,842
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,305
|$8,447
|$7,154
|$6,902
|$8,250
|$42,059
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Trax SUV Premier 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$949
|$977
|$1,007
|$1,036
|$1,067
|$5,037
|Maintenance
|$1,875
|$2,483
|$1,437
|$1,413
|$2,996
|$10,204
|Repairs
|$446
|$649
|$756
|$884
|$1,031
|$3,765
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,145
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,376
|Financing
|$1,115
|$897
|$663
|$416
|$149
|$3,240
|Depreciation
|$4,504
|$1,981
|$1,743
|$1,545
|$1,386
|$11,159
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,635
|$8,694
|$7,363
|$7,104
|$8,491
|$43,287
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Trax SUV LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$673
|$693
|$714
|$735
|$757
|$3,572
|Maintenance
|$1,330
|$1,761
|$1,019
|$1,002
|$2,125
|$7,237
|Repairs
|$316
|$460
|$536
|$627
|$731
|$2,670
|Taxes & Fees
|$812
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$976
|Financing
|$791
|$636
|$470
|$295
|$106
|$2,298
|Depreciation
|$3,194
|$1,405
|$1,236
|$1,096
|$983
|$7,914
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,252
|$6,166
|$5,222
|$5,038
|$6,022
|$30,700
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Trax SUV LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$929
|$956
|$985
|$1,014
|$1,045
|$4,929
|Maintenance
|$1,835
|$2,430
|$1,406
|$1,383
|$2,933
|$9,987
|Repairs
|$436
|$635
|$740
|$865
|$1,009
|$3,685
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,121
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,347
|Financing
|$1,092
|$878
|$649
|$407
|$146
|$3,171
|Depreciation
|$4,408
|$1,939
|$1,706
|$1,512
|$1,357
|$10,921
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,388
|$8,509
|$7,206
|$6,952
|$8,310
|$42,366
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Trax SUV LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$700
|$721
|$743
|$764
|$787
|$3,715
|Maintenance
|$1,383
|$1,831
|$1,060
|$1,042
|$2,210
|$7,526
|Repairs
|$329
|$478
|$557
|$652
|$760
|$2,777
|Taxes & Fees
|$844
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,015
|Financing
|$823
|$661
|$489
|$307
|$110
|$2,390
|Depreciation
|$3,322
|$1,461
|$1,285
|$1,140
|$1,022
|$8,231
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,582
|$6,413
|$5,431
|$5,240
|$6,263
|$31,928
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Chevrolet Trax in Virginia is:not available
