2019 Chevrolet Traverse Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Traverse SUV
L 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$51,569*
Total Cash Price
$37,716
LT Leather 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$69,264*
Total Cash Price
$50,657
LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$50,558*
Total Cash Price
$36,976
RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$71,287*
Total Cash Price
$52,136
RS 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 2/19 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$69,770*
Total Cash Price
$51,027
LT Cloth 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$52,580*
Total Cash Price
$38,455
Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$73,309*
Total Cash Price
$53,615
Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$50,558*
Total Cash Price
$36,976
High Country 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$57,131*
Total Cash Price
$41,783
LT Leather 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$62,692*
Total Cash Price
$45,850
LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$60,164*
Total Cash Price
$44,001
LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$66,737*
Total Cash Price
$48,808
RS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$65,725*
Total Cash Price
$48,069
High Country 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$62,692*
Total Cash Price
$45,850
LS Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$53,591*
Total Cash Price
$39,195
LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$62,186*
Total Cash Price
$45,480
LT Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$56,625*
Total Cash Price
$41,413
LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$51,569*
Total Cash Price
$37,716
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Traverse SUV L 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$719
|$745
|$770
|$798
|$825
|$3,857
|Maintenance
|$470
|$823
|$663
|$2,020
|$2,478
|$6,454
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$138
|$328
|$481
|$948
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,558
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,745
|Financing
|$2,029
|$1,631
|$1,208
|$755
|$273
|$5,896
|Depreciation
|$9,813
|$3,570
|$3,377
|$3,961
|$3,752
|$24,473
|Fuel
|$1,544
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$8,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,133
|$8,406
|$7,841
|$9,595
|$9,594
|$51,569
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Traverse SUV LT Leather 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$966
|$1,000
|$1,034
|$1,071
|$1,108
|$5,180
|Maintenance
|$632
|$1,106
|$891
|$2,713
|$3,328
|$8,668
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$441
|$647
|$1,273
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,092
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,344
|Financing
|$2,725
|$2,191
|$1,622
|$1,014
|$367
|$7,919
|Depreciation
|$13,181
|$4,795
|$4,536
|$5,320
|$5,039
|$32,870
|Fuel
|$2,074
|$2,136
|$2,200
|$2,266
|$2,334
|$11,011
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,669
|$11,290
|$10,531
|$12,888
|$12,886
|$69,264
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Traverse SUV LT Cloth 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$705
|$730
|$755
|$782
|$809
|$3,781
|Maintenance
|$461
|$807
|$650
|$1,980
|$2,429
|$6,327
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$472
|$929
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,527
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,711
|Financing
|$1,989
|$1,599
|$1,184
|$740
|$268
|$5,780
|Depreciation
|$9,621
|$3,500
|$3,311
|$3,883
|$3,678
|$23,993
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,817
|$8,241
|$7,687
|$9,407
|$9,406
|$50,558
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Traverse SUV RS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$994
|$1,029
|$1,065
|$1,103
|$1,141
|$5,331
|Maintenance
|$650
|$1,138
|$917
|$2,792
|$3,425
|$8,921
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$190
|$454
|$666
|$1,310
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,153
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,413
|Financing
|$2,804
|$2,255
|$1,669
|$1,043
|$378
|$8,150
|Depreciation
|$13,566
|$4,935
|$4,669
|$5,475
|$5,186
|$33,830
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,302
|$11,620
|$10,839
|$13,264
|$13,262
|$71,287
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Traverse SUV RS 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 2/19 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$973
|$1,007
|$1,042
|$1,079
|$1,116
|$5,218
|Maintenance
|$636
|$1,114
|$897
|$2,732
|$3,352
|$8,731
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$444
|$651
|$1,282
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,107
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,361
|Financing
|$2,745
|$2,207
|$1,634
|$1,021
|$370
|$7,976
|Depreciation
|$13,277
|$4,830
|$4,569
|$5,359
|$5,076
|$33,110
|Fuel
|$2,089
|$2,151
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$2,352
|$11,091
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,827
|$11,373
|$10,608
|$12,982
|$12,980
|$69,770
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Traverse SUV LT Cloth 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$733
|$759
|$785
|$813
|$841
|$3,932
|Maintenance
|$479
|$839
|$676
|$2,059
|$2,526
|$6,580
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$140
|$335
|$491
|$966
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,588
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,779
|Financing
|$2,069
|$1,663
|$1,231
|$770
|$279
|$6,011
|Depreciation
|$10,006
|$3,640
|$3,443
|$4,038
|$3,825
|$24,953
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,450
|$8,571
|$7,994
|$9,783
|$9,782
|$52,580
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Traverse SUV Premier 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,059
|$1,095
|$1,134
|$1,173
|$5,482
|Maintenance
|$668
|$1,170
|$943
|$2,871
|$3,522
|$9,174
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$196
|$467
|$684
|$1,347
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,214
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,481
|Financing
|$2,884
|$2,319
|$1,717
|$1,073
|$389
|$8,381
|Depreciation
|$13,950
|$5,075
|$4,801
|$5,630
|$5,333
|$34,790
|Fuel
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$2,329
|$2,398
|$2,471
|$11,654
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,935
|$11,949
|$11,146
|$13,640
|$13,639
|$73,309
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Traverse SUV Premier 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$705
|$730
|$755
|$782
|$809
|$3,781
|Maintenance
|$461
|$807
|$650
|$1,980
|$2,429
|$6,327
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$472
|$929
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,527
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,711
|Financing
|$1,989
|$1,599
|$1,184
|$740
|$268
|$5,780
|Depreciation
|$9,621
|$3,500
|$3,311
|$3,883
|$3,678
|$23,993
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,817
|$8,241
|$7,687
|$9,407
|$9,406
|$50,558
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Traverse SUV High Country 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$797
|$825
|$853
|$884
|$914
|$4,273
|Maintenance
|$521
|$912
|$734
|$2,237
|$2,745
|$7,150
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$364
|$533
|$1,050
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,726
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,933
|Financing
|$2,248
|$1,807
|$1,338
|$836
|$303
|$6,531
|Depreciation
|$10,872
|$3,955
|$3,741
|$4,388
|$4,156
|$27,112
|Fuel
|$1,711
|$1,762
|$1,815
|$1,869
|$1,926
|$9,082
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,873
|$9,312
|$8,686
|$10,630
|$10,629
|$57,131
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Traverse SUV LT Leather 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$874
|$905
|$936
|$970
|$1,003
|$4,688
|Maintenance
|$572
|$1,001
|$806
|$2,455
|$3,012
|$7,845
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$167
|$399
|$585
|$1,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,893
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,122
|Financing
|$2,466
|$1,983
|$1,468
|$918
|$332
|$7,167
|Depreciation
|$11,930
|$4,340
|$4,106
|$4,815
|$4,561
|$29,751
|Fuel
|$1,877
|$1,933
|$1,991
|$2,051
|$2,113
|$9,966
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,613
|$10,219
|$9,532
|$11,665
|$11,663
|$62,692
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Traverse SUV LS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$839
|$869
|$898
|$931
|$963
|$4,499
|Maintenance
|$549
|$960
|$774
|$2,356
|$2,891
|$7,529
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$161
|$383
|$562
|$1,106
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,817
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,036
|Financing
|$2,367
|$1,903
|$1,409
|$881
|$319
|$6,878
|Depreciation
|$11,449
|$4,165
|$3,940
|$4,621
|$4,377
|$28,552
|Fuel
|$1,802
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,968
|$2,028
|$9,564
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,822
|$9,807
|$9,148
|$11,194
|$11,193
|$60,164
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Traverse SUV LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$931
|$964
|$997
|$1,032
|$1,068
|$4,991
|Maintenance
|$609
|$1,065
|$858
|$2,614
|$3,206
|$8,352
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$178
|$425
|$623
|$1,226
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,016
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$2,259
|Financing
|$2,625
|$2,111
|$1,563
|$977
|$354
|$7,630
|Depreciation
|$12,700
|$4,620
|$4,371
|$5,126
|$4,855
|$31,671
|Fuel
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$2,120
|$2,183
|$2,249
|$10,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,878
|$10,878
|$10,147
|$12,417
|$12,416
|$66,737
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Traverse SUV RS 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$917
|$949
|$982
|$1,017
|$1,052
|$4,915
|Maintenance
|$599
|$1,049
|$845
|$2,574
|$3,158
|$8,225
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$176
|$419
|$614
|$1,208
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,985
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,224
|Financing
|$2,586
|$2,079
|$1,539
|$962
|$348
|$7,514
|Depreciation
|$12,507
|$4,550
|$4,304
|$5,048
|$4,781
|$31,191
|Fuel
|$1,968
|$2,027
|$2,088
|$2,150
|$2,215
|$10,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,562
|$10,713
|$9,993
|$12,229
|$12,228
|$65,725
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Traverse SUV High Country 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$874
|$905
|$936
|$970
|$1,003
|$4,688
|Maintenance
|$572
|$1,001
|$806
|$2,455
|$3,012
|$7,845
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$167
|$399
|$585
|$1,152
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,893
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,122
|Financing
|$2,466
|$1,983
|$1,468
|$918
|$332
|$7,167
|Depreciation
|$11,930
|$4,340
|$4,106
|$4,815
|$4,561
|$29,751
|Fuel
|$1,877
|$1,933
|$1,991
|$2,051
|$2,113
|$9,966
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,613
|$10,219
|$9,532
|$11,665
|$11,663
|$62,692
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Traverse SUV LS Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$747
|$774
|$800
|$829
|$858
|$4,008
|Maintenance
|$489
|$855
|$689
|$2,099
|$2,575
|$6,707
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$143
|$341
|$500
|$985
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,619
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,814
|Financing
|$2,108
|$1,695
|$1,255
|$784
|$284
|$6,127
|Depreciation
|$10,198
|$3,710
|$3,510
|$4,116
|$3,899
|$25,433
|Fuel
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,702
|$1,753
|$1,806
|$8,519
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,766
|$8,735
|$8,148
|$9,971
|$9,970
|$53,591
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Traverse SUV LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$867
|$898
|$929
|$962
|$995
|$4,651
|Maintenance
|$567
|$993
|$800
|$2,435
|$2,988
|$7,782
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$166
|$396
|$581
|$1,143
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,878
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,105
|Financing
|$2,446
|$1,967
|$1,456
|$910
|$330
|$7,109
|Depreciation
|$11,834
|$4,305
|$4,073
|$4,776
|$4,524
|$29,511
|Fuel
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,975
|$2,034
|$2,096
|$9,886
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,455
|$10,136
|$9,455
|$11,571
|$11,569
|$62,186
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Traverse SUV LT Fleet 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$790
|$818
|$846
|$876
|$906
|$4,235
|Maintenance
|$516
|$904
|$728
|$2,218
|$2,720
|$7,086
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$361
|$529
|$1,040
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,710
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,916
|Financing
|$2,228
|$1,791
|$1,326
|$829
|$300
|$6,474
|Depreciation
|$10,776
|$3,920
|$3,708
|$4,349
|$4,119
|$26,872
|Fuel
|$1,696
|$1,746
|$1,799
|$1,852
|$1,908
|$9,001
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,715
|$9,230
|$8,609
|$10,536
|$10,535
|$56,625
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Traverse SUV LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$719
|$745
|$770
|$798
|$825
|$3,857
|Maintenance
|$470
|$823
|$663
|$2,020
|$2,478
|$6,454
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$138
|$328
|$481
|$948
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,558
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,745
|Financing
|$2,029
|$1,631
|$1,208
|$755
|$273
|$5,896
|Depreciation
|$9,813
|$3,570
|$3,377
|$3,961
|$3,752
|$24,473
|Fuel
|$1,544
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$8,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,133
|$8,406
|$7,841
|$9,595
|$9,594
|$51,569
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse in Virginia is:not available
