Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,288$31,915$35,631
Clean$27,459$30,966$34,534
Average$25,799$29,069$32,339
Rough$24,139$27,171$30,145
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE Premium 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,872$24,676$27,549
Clean$21,230$23,942$26,701
Average$19,947$22,475$25,004
Rough$18,664$21,008$23,307
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,192$21,652$24,173
Clean$18,629$21,008$23,429
Average$17,503$19,721$21,940
Rough$16,377$18,434$20,451
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE 4dr SUV AWD w/Dynamic Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,770$27,945$31,199
Clean$24,043$27,114$30,238
Average$22,590$25,453$28,317
Rough$21,137$23,791$26,395
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE 4dr SUV AWD w/Premium Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,792$23,457$26,189
Clean$20,182$22,760$25,382
Average$18,962$21,365$23,769
Rough$17,742$19,970$22,156
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,470$25,350$28,302
Clean$21,811$24,597$27,430
Average$20,493$23,089$25,687
Rough$19,174$21,582$23,944
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Autobiography 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,589$31,125$34,750
Clean$26,779$30,200$33,680
Average$25,161$28,349$31,539
Rough$23,542$26,499$29,399
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,629 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,008 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque ranges from $16,377 to $24,173, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.