Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,288
|$31,915
|$35,631
|Clean
|$27,459
|$30,966
|$34,534
|Average
|$25,799
|$29,069
|$32,339
|Rough
|$24,139
|$27,171
|$30,145
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE Premium 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,872
|$24,676
|$27,549
|Clean
|$21,230
|$23,942
|$26,701
|Average
|$19,947
|$22,475
|$25,004
|Rough
|$18,664
|$21,008
|$23,307
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,192
|$21,652
|$24,173
|Clean
|$18,629
|$21,008
|$23,429
|Average
|$17,503
|$19,721
|$21,940
|Rough
|$16,377
|$18,434
|$20,451
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE 4dr SUV AWD w/Dynamic Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,770
|$27,945
|$31,199
|Clean
|$24,043
|$27,114
|$30,238
|Average
|$22,590
|$25,453
|$28,317
|Rough
|$21,137
|$23,791
|$26,395
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SE 4dr SUV AWD w/Premium Package (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,792
|$23,457
|$26,189
|Clean
|$20,182
|$22,760
|$25,382
|Average
|$18,962
|$21,365
|$23,769
|Rough
|$17,742
|$19,970
|$22,156
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,470
|$25,350
|$28,302
|Clean
|$21,811
|$24,597
|$27,430
|Average
|$20,493
|$23,089
|$25,687
|Rough
|$19,174
|$21,582
|$23,944
Estimated values
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Autobiography 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,589
|$31,125
|$34,750
|Clean
|$26,779
|$30,200
|$33,680
|Average
|$25,161
|$28,349
|$31,539
|Rough
|$23,542
|$26,499
|$29,399