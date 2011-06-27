Used 2011 Chevrolet Traverse Consumer Reviews
Auto Transmission a potential death trap
I have been subjected to a unexpected scare in my Traverse and wonder if anyone had the same fate. On accelerating to overtake there was a multiple shift of the gears (at least 2 back) which caused the motor to hesitate and put me in a precarious position of slowing down instead of speeding up to pass other vehicles. I have possessed a Cadillac SRX 2011 that had the same problem so I assume the the problem is in the transmission as both vehicles have the 6 speed auto tranny. I would be interested in hearing from other owners with same or similar problem
Power Steering rack out with less than 50,000 mile
We purchased this 2011 Traverse in June of 2015. It was a one owner vehicle and we felt it was a good buy. Less than a year later we are learning it's a major flop! We have already had the water pump replaced, the power steering system, and now the whole power steering rack is out. The dealership says this is a $1,800 Fix. I could see if this was a high mileage vehicle, but it has less than 50,000 miles! From what we have read this is a HUGE problem with this vehicle. Chevrolet really needs to look into this, as I feel the amount of other people with this exact problem may warrant a recall on this system. Buyer beware!
Built for safety!
We were involved in an accident. The other car was totaled and very little damage to my right front bumper area. My vehicle drives like a dream, performs fantastically, and is built like a tank for safety. The front end folded like it should have for optimal protection and safety. I love this car and it is so worth the money we paid for it.
Great Bang for the Buck
Traded in 2004 Saturn VUE AWD to make room for 3rd carseat and needed 3rd row. Also test drove Acadia,Enclave,Explorer,Pilot, and Highlander. Narrowed our choice between Highlander and Traverse. Both had very good ride and comfort, but Traverse won out primarily on room behind 3rd row (could not fit golf bag or stroller in Highlander if 3rd row up). Insisted on 2nd row captain's chairs for easier access to 3rd row (Pilot does not have this option). Would recommend captain's chairs if you plan on puting carseats in 2nd row, otherwise access to third row difficult. Almost have 1K miles on it and love it. Great get up & go when I need to pass someone. Very Happy so far.
Great car but for the Noxious Fumes that enter when stopping
Love the vehicle. Very Comfortable. Mileage well its so so. 15 city and 19 Hwy (OK 20 going downhill on a long mountain highway). Nice amenities. Like it a heck of a lot better than my Honda Pilot that it replaced. Now for the negative. For some strange reason that the dealer can't figure out, when the AC is on Fresh Air coming in, and you come to a stop, you get noxious Sulfer like, or propane like smells coming into the passenger compartment. Doesn't happen when AC is on Recirculate. I've seen similar complaints on the Chevrolet Traverse Forum.
