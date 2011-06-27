Used 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV Consumer Reviews
Good Gas Mileage
Randy, 10/26/2008
The window sticker said 14 city, 24 hwy. I have the 6cyl 4.2 engine and getting 20 around town and 25 hwy. I do not understand why they are advertise at 20 mpg highway? I like the performance and quality. It is a medium SUV with a lot of room inside and fits in my garage perfect. The ride is very smooth for an SUV
awesome papa!
Cooper, 08/22/2019
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
great car in all but there's a few problems but not bad at all. took me and some of my family to Florida and back, Indianapolis. nice ride there and back. overall awesome car. highly good car. oh, and it towed a boat no problems, the thing with towing package it can tow 7,000 pounds. #trailblazer
