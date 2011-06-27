Used 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV Consumer Reviews

Randy , 10/26/2008

The window sticker said 14 city, 24 hwy. I have the 6cyl 4.2 engine and getting 20 around town and 25 hwy. I do not understand why they are advertise at 20 mpg highway? I like the performance and quality. It is a medium SUV with a lot of room inside and fits in my garage perfect. The ride is very smooth for an SUV