Used 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer SS Consumer Reviews

SS Rocks! MidnightMike , 03/03/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Well this is my second TBSS. My first one in Red Jewel was stolen. While waiting for the insurance claim to come in, our rental was a 2009 Ford Flex. I have always been a GM guy, and I need the room for my dj equipment, and the Flex really impressed me, but I happened to be in a Chevy dealership, and noticed a black one on the floor. I fell in love all over again. This one stays in the garage now. I bought wife a Mazda3 to take to the train station. She's happy, and I'm happy, and the SS is safer.

Super Sweet Ride superspeed , 01/24/2010 5 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought this truck a month and a half ago after test driving everything from Audi A5's to Infiniti FX35/45's to 2010 Camaro SS. My Trailblazer SS with 3SS package blows them all away. With the exception of how much time I spend at the gas station is not important because similar to other reviews, you do not buy this truck for the gas mileage. Amazing ride. Will take a Grand Chverokee SRT8 off the line and see them in the rearview in a couple of seconds. Most Mustangs GT's dont have a chance. Touch screen Nav with Bose stereo and dual climate are a nice touch. No complaints whatsoever. If you are looking for a conventional suv but aren't ready to make the move this is definitely the way to go

Amazing wallen , 05/29/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had my tb SS for about 4 months now and am loving every moment. I was a little skeptical at first b/c the SS has been out for almost 4 years now and hasn't had all the new GM updates, but the engine makes it well worth it. The symphonic sound of the engine when the car is floored is just amazing. Fuel economy stinks, but hey, don't buy the car if that is what you are looking for. Also great because you get all the power, and the space. And not to mention, its an eye catcher. 20" really make the car. They really pop on the dark red. If you want the vehicle, find one and buy it b/c they are discontinued after this year