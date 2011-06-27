  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Trailblazer
  4. Used 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer
  5. Used 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer SS
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer SS Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Trailblazer
5(75%)4(0%)3(0%)2(25%)1(0%)
4.3
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Trailblazers for sale
List Price Estimate
$4,129 - $5,981
Used Trailblazer for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

SS Rocks!

MidnightMike, 03/03/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Well this is my second TBSS. My first one in Red Jewel was stolen. While waiting for the insurance claim to come in, our rental was a 2009 Ford Flex. I have always been a GM guy, and I need the room for my dj equipment, and the Flex really impressed me, but I happened to be in a Chevy dealership, and noticed a black one on the floor. I fell in love all over again. This one stays in the garage now. I bought wife a Mazda3 to take to the train station. She's happy, and I'm happy, and the SS is safer.

Report Abuse

Super Sweet Ride

superspeed, 01/24/2010
5 of 8 people found this review helpful

Bought this truck a month and a half ago after test driving everything from Audi A5's to Infiniti FX35/45's to 2010 Camaro SS. My Trailblazer SS with 3SS package blows them all away. With the exception of how much time I spend at the gas station is not important because similar to other reviews, you do not buy this truck for the gas mileage. Amazing ride. Will take a Grand Chverokee SRT8 off the line and see them in the rearview in a couple of seconds. Most Mustangs GT's dont have a chance. Touch screen Nav with Bose stereo and dual climate are a nice touch. No complaints whatsoever. If you are looking for a conventional suv but aren't ready to make the move this is definitely the way to go

Report Abuse

Amazing

wallen, 05/29/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have had my tb SS for about 4 months now and am loving every moment. I was a little skeptical at first b/c the SS has been out for almost 4 years now and hasn't had all the new GM updates, but the engine makes it well worth it. The symphonic sound of the engine when the car is floored is just amazing. Fuel economy stinks, but hey, don't buy the car if that is what you are looking for. Also great because you get all the power, and the space. And not to mention, its an eye catcher. 20" really make the car. They really pop on the dark red. If you want the vehicle, find one and buy it b/c they are discontinued after this year

Report Abuse

Avoid GM Trash Talk

silencedogoode, 11/05/2011
5 of 31 people found this review helpful

This Trailblazer was the worst road commode I have ever owned. The quality at GM sucks. At 5k mi the trans. slipped. At 8k mi the heater core plugged, and 10k,,,heater core again. Dexcool was eating the seals. At 13k mi, the engine suddenly locked up, after a tow, the dealer told me the eng. was blown. GM at first would not honor the warranty,,,no surprise with Obama at the helm. Squeaks, rattles, loose, and cheap plastic trim, everywhere you look, I was disgusted. I drove this mechanical [violative content deleted] to a Subaru dealer, and bought an 09' Outback LL Bean. Wow! What a difference.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Trailblazers for sale

Related Used 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer SS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles