Used 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Tahoe SUV
Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,010*
Total Cash Price
$49,643
LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,259*
Total Cash Price
$66,678
LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,573*
Total Cash Price
$68,625
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,853*
Total Cash Price
$48,670
LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,837*
Total Cash Price
$67,165
Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,167*
Total Cash Price
$50,617
Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,887*
Total Cash Price
$70,572
Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,853*
Total Cash Price
$48,670
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Tahoe SUV Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$863
|$888
|$4,191
|Maintenance
|$676
|$1,732
|$1,974
|$1,230
|$1,527
|$7,139
|Repairs
|$143
|$339
|$497
|$579
|$676
|$2,234
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,634
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,821
|Financing
|$2,669
|$2,147
|$1,590
|$995
|$359
|$7,760
|Depreciation
|$8,480
|$5,005
|$4,405
|$3,905
|$3,505
|$25,300
|Fuel
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$9,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,193
|$11,938
|$11,262
|$9,587
|$9,030
|$59,010
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Tahoe SUV LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$5,629
|Maintenance
|$908
|$2,326
|$2,651
|$1,652
|$2,051
|$9,589
|Repairs
|$192
|$455
|$667
|$778
|$908
|$3,000
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,537
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,789
|Financing
|$3,585
|$2,884
|$2,136
|$1,336
|$482
|$10,423
|Depreciation
|$11,390
|$6,723
|$5,917
|$5,244
|$4,707
|$33,981
|Fuel
|$2,419
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$12,846
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,093
|$16,034
|$15,126
|$12,877
|$12,129
|$79,259
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Tahoe SUV LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$1,228
|$5,794
|Maintenance
|$935
|$2,394
|$2,728
|$1,700
|$2,111
|$9,869
|Repairs
|$197
|$468
|$687
|$801
|$935
|$3,088
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,641
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,900
|Financing
|$3,690
|$2,968
|$2,198
|$1,375
|$496
|$10,727
|Depreciation
|$11,723
|$6,919
|$6,090
|$5,397
|$4,845
|$34,974
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,767
|$16,503
|$15,568
|$13,253
|$12,483
|$81,573
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Tahoe SUV LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$871
|$4,109
|Maintenance
|$663
|$1,698
|$1,935
|$1,206
|$1,497
|$6,999
|Repairs
|$140
|$332
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,190
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,582
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,766
|Financing
|$2,617
|$2,105
|$1,559
|$975
|$352
|$7,608
|Depreciation
|$8,314
|$4,907
|$4,319
|$3,828
|$3,436
|$24,804
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,856
|$11,704
|$11,041
|$9,399
|$8,853
|$57,853
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Tahoe SUV LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$1,202
|$5,670
|Maintenance
|$915
|$2,343
|$2,670
|$1,664
|$2,066
|$9,659
|Repairs
|$193
|$458
|$672
|$784
|$915
|$3,022
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,563
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,817
|Financing
|$3,611
|$2,905
|$2,151
|$1,346
|$486
|$10,499
|Depreciation
|$11,473
|$6,772
|$5,960
|$5,283
|$4,742
|$34,230
|Fuel
|$2,437
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$12,940
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,261
|$16,152
|$15,237
|$12,971
|$12,217
|$79,837
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Tahoe SUV Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$880
|$906
|$4,273
|Maintenance
|$690
|$1,766
|$2,012
|$1,254
|$1,557
|$7,279
|Repairs
|$146
|$345
|$506
|$591
|$690
|$2,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,685
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,877
|Financing
|$2,722
|$2,189
|$1,621
|$1,014
|$366
|$7,912
|Depreciation
|$8,647
|$5,103
|$4,492
|$3,981
|$3,573
|$25,796
|Fuel
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$9,752
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,530
|$12,172
|$11,483
|$9,775
|$9,207
|$60,167
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Tahoe SUV Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$1,227
|$1,263
|$5,958
|Maintenance
|$961
|$2,462
|$2,806
|$1,749
|$2,171
|$10,149
|Repairs
|$203
|$481
|$706
|$824
|$961
|$3,176
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,744
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$4,011
|Financing
|$3,795
|$3,052
|$2,261
|$1,414
|$510
|$11,032
|Depreciation
|$12,055
|$7,115
|$6,263
|$5,551
|$4,982
|$35,966
|Fuel
|$2,561
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$13,597
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,441
|$16,971
|$16,009
|$13,629
|$12,837
|$83,887
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Tahoe SUV Fleet 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$871
|$4,109
|Maintenance
|$663
|$1,698
|$1,935
|$1,206
|$1,497
|$6,999
|Repairs
|$140
|$332
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,190
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,582
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,766
|Financing
|$2,617
|$2,105
|$1,559
|$975
|$352
|$7,608
|Depreciation
|$8,314
|$4,907
|$4,319
|$3,828
|$3,436
|$24,804
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,856
|$11,704
|$11,041
|$9,399
|$8,853
|$57,853
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Tahoe
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe in Virginia is:not available
