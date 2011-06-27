Used 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Tahoe SUV
LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,436*
Total Cash Price
$25,135
LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,684*
Total Cash Price
$33,760
LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,427*
Total Cash Price
$34,745
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,565*
Total Cash Price
$24,642
LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,120*
Total Cash Price
$34,006
LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,308*
Total Cash Price
$25,628
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Tahoe SUV LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$796
|$819
|$844
|$869
|$4,099
|Maintenance
|$1,324
|$1,193
|$2,068
|$447
|$2,729
|$7,760
|Repairs
|$504
|$584
|$682
|$797
|$928
|$3,496
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,360
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,547
|Financing
|$1,352
|$1,087
|$805
|$504
|$182
|$3,929
|Depreciation
|$5,159
|$2,476
|$2,179
|$1,931
|$1,734
|$13,478
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,024
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,127
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,378
|$8,148
|$8,623
|$6,652
|$8,635
|$44,436
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Tahoe SUV LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,037
|$1,069
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$5,506
|Maintenance
|$1,778
|$1,603
|$2,777
|$600
|$3,665
|$10,423
|Repairs
|$677
|$785
|$917
|$1,070
|$1,247
|$4,695
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,826
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,078
|Financing
|$1,815
|$1,460
|$1,081
|$677
|$244
|$5,277
|Depreciation
|$6,929
|$3,325
|$2,926
|$2,593
|$2,329
|$18,103
|Fuel
|$2,562
|$2,639
|$2,718
|$2,799
|$2,884
|$13,601
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,625
|$10,944
|$11,582
|$8,935
|$11,598
|$59,684
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Tahoe SUV LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,067
|$1,100
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,667
|Maintenance
|$1,830
|$1,650
|$2,858
|$618
|$3,772
|$10,727
|Repairs
|$697
|$808
|$943
|$1,101
|$1,283
|$4,832
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,880
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,139
|Financing
|$1,868
|$1,503
|$1,112
|$697
|$251
|$5,431
|Depreciation
|$7,132
|$3,422
|$3,012
|$2,669
|$2,397
|$18,632
|Fuel
|$2,637
|$2,716
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$13,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,110
|$11,263
|$11,920
|$9,196
|$11,937
|$61,427
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Tahoe SUV LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$757
|$780
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$4,019
|Maintenance
|$1,298
|$1,170
|$2,027
|$438
|$2,675
|$7,608
|Repairs
|$494
|$573
|$669
|$781
|$910
|$3,427
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,333
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,517
|Financing
|$1,325
|$1,066
|$789
|$494
|$178
|$3,852
|Depreciation
|$5,058
|$2,427
|$2,136
|$1,893
|$1,700
|$13,214
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,928
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,135
|$7,988
|$8,454
|$6,522
|$8,466
|$43,565
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Tahoe SUV LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$5,546
|Maintenance
|$1,791
|$1,615
|$2,797
|$604
|$3,691
|$10,499
|Repairs
|$682
|$791
|$923
|$1,078
|$1,256
|$4,729
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,840
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,093
|Financing
|$1,828
|$1,471
|$1,089
|$682
|$246
|$5,316
|Depreciation
|$6,980
|$3,349
|$2,948
|$2,612
|$2,346
|$18,235
|Fuel
|$2,581
|$2,658
|$2,738
|$2,819
|$2,905
|$13,701
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,746
|$11,023
|$11,667
|$9,000
|$11,683
|$60,120
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Tahoe SUV LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$886
|$4,180
|Maintenance
|$1,350
|$1,217
|$2,108
|$456
|$2,782
|$7,912
|Repairs
|$514
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$946
|$3,564
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,386
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,578
|Financing
|$1,378
|$1,109
|$821
|$514
|$185
|$4,006
|Depreciation
|$5,260
|$2,524
|$2,221
|$1,969
|$1,768
|$13,743
|Fuel
|$1,945
|$2,003
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,189
|$10,325
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,620
|$8,308
|$8,792
|$6,783
|$8,805
|$45,308
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Tahoe
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019