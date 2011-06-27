Used 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV Consumer Reviews

267k miles and going strong s.amburgey@sbcglobal.net , 10/04/2015 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A) 34 of 34 people found this review helpful I bought a 2004 Z71 Tahoe 5.3l from the original owner in 2009. it had 94k miles. After owning the last 11 years, I can say it is the best, most comfortable vehicle I have ever owned. It has 267k miles and has the original engine and transmission. It has only had a few minor issues (1) 2 water pumps at 140k miles and 220k, (2) fuel pump at 235k (3) had the "Service Airbag" light come on. I found out the most common problem is corrosion on the front impact sensors. Found a website that explained how to replace them, so I did. Solved the problem. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Transmission Needed Replacement at 81,000 larryillinois , 08/09/2011 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Transmission failed at 81,000. Transmission fluid flushed and transfer case fluid serviced at 47,000 miles by Chevy dealer at a cost of $235.00. Service representative told me that the seal between the transmission and (I believe he said) the transfer case failed and the transmission fluid went into the transfer case. Caused transmission fluid to be three quarts low from the internal leak. Even though no fluid ever leaked out of the vehicle, the GM representative said it was my fault because the transmission fluid should have been checked at each oil change. The transmission failed while I was driving down the highway. Total cost of GM remanufactured transmission $3,922 installed. Report Abuse

Best SUV on the Planet!! richohaa , 10/26/2003 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I traded in my 1997 Tahoe for a 2003 model. What a truck!! The LT model has every amenity on the planet! It is the most comfortable, best handling, and sleekest looking SUV anywhere. Don't even bother looking at another SUV...The Tahoe is simply the best. RAS Report Abuse

233K Miles and Still Running Like a Champ! DJwazlo , 08/14/2015 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A) 22 of 24 people found this review helpful I purchased our 04' Chevy Tahoe new from the Chevy dealer in 2004 as our daily driver family car and let me tell you, it gets driven every day. It is the base model with cloth interior. Sticker price at the time was $38K. It is now 2015 and we have put over 233,000 miles on this same vehicle and it is still running like a champ with no mechanical issues what so ever. Praise GOD! The only issues we have had are the instrument cluster gauge went out at about 150K miles, which is typical with GM vehicles, and the A/C blower was replaced at around 180K miles. That is it. We have not had any engine or transmission problems of any kind. And to be quite honest we have never had the transmission service done ever on the vehicle like the dealer recommends, just routine oil changes about every 5K - 7K miles, sometimes we have even gone as far as 10K - 12K miles before the next oil change. Just check the fluid levels , (oil, Transmission fluid, coolant, brake fluid) from time to time and that is it. Needless to say I will be getting another Chevy Tahoe when the time comes, my goal is to get 500K miles out of this wonderful 04 Tahoe before that day comes. :) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse