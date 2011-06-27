Used 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV Consumer Reviews
220,000 miles and almost no repairs
This is the most amazing vehicle made. I use this vehicle for work and tow heavy trailers almost every time it is used. We have put 220,000 miles on it and it is running strong. You cannot kill this vehicle if you tried.
Proven reliability
Solid vehicle. The newer gen Tahoe’s don’t seem to be built as well as the 2001-2006 models. I’ve had this truck for 17 years and still runs strong. 5.3 motor has had no issues at all. Transmission is the only weak point of vehicle. Finally had to rebuild at 140k.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
BUY A 2001 THAOE!!!!!!!!!! BEST TRUCK EVER MADE!!!!!!!!
bought it with 175.000 miles and sold it with 245.000 miles, NEVER DO ANYTHING TO THAT TRUCK! AMAZING, ACTUALLY I DROVE IT FROM FLORIDA TO PA A BUNCH OF TIMES WITHOUT NO PROBLEM! this truck are amazing! with 245.000 miles on it, i would push the gas and that truck would still pull you into the seat! amazing, best product from chery so far! gas mileage in higway is actually really decent!
As trustworthy and dependable and as an old dog
We bought our 2001 Tahoe used in 2003 when our 4th child was born, and just downsized to a Honda CRV, in 2015. The most we ever paid for repairs was around $1000 when we needed 4 new tires. Our Tahoe was the MOST RELIABLE vehicle we have EVER owned! Never left us stranded anywhere, and could cut through snow like a hot knife through butter (we lived in Happy Valley where it could/did snow 8 mos out of the year) The seats were as plush and cushioned as theater seating, and we could always fit the kids' friends as well w/ the 3rd row of seats. The ride was always quiet -- something I really miss now. (Our CRV is reliable, but just not as quiet and cushiony inside). The day we traded in our Tahoe, was emotional for me--I felt like I had to put an old dog "down". The only reason we did let our Tahoe go was b/c the bottom was completely rusting out and wasn't able to pass inspection anymore -- that was a shame b/c the mechanics said the engine was "still tight"--but our "work horse" was ready to go to pasture. I'm sure in time I will love our CRV too, but in the meantime, it has some "big shoes to fill"!
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Z71 Off Road
We absolutely love our Tahoe!! We bought it in November 2009 knowing it had a few problems from the previous owner's neglect. But after maintenance and repair, it runs fantastic!! I would definitely recommend this truck to anyone looking for a full sized SUV.
Sponsored cars related to the Tahoe
Related Used 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner