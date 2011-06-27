Used 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV Consumer Reviews

bought it with 175.000 miles and sold it with 245.000 miles, NEVER DO ANYTHING TO THAT TRUCK! AMAZING, ACTUALLY I DROVE IT FROM FLORIDA TO PA A BUNCH OF TIMES WITHOUT NO PROBLEM! this truck are amazing! with 245.000 miles on it, i would push the gas and that truck would still pull you into the seat! amazing, best product from chery so far! gas mileage in higway is actually really decent!

Momma D. , 05/31/2016 4WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A)

We bought our 2001 Tahoe used in 2003 when our 4th child was born, and just downsized to a Honda CRV, in 2015. The most we ever paid for repairs was around $1000 when we needed 4 new tires. Our Tahoe was the MOST RELIABLE vehicle we have EVER owned! Never left us stranded anywhere, and could cut through snow like a hot knife through butter (we lived in Happy Valley where it could/did snow 8 mos out of the year) The seats were as plush and cushioned as theater seating, and we could always fit the kids' friends as well w/ the 3rd row of seats. The ride was always quiet -- something I really miss now. (Our CRV is reliable, but just not as quiet and cushiony inside). The day we traded in our Tahoe, was emotional for me--I felt like I had to put an old dog "down". The only reason we did let our Tahoe go was b/c the bottom was completely rusting out and wasn't able to pass inspection anymore -- that was a shame b/c the mechanics said the engine was "still tight"--but our "work horse" was ready to go to pasture. I'm sure in time I will love our CRV too, but in the meantime, it has some "big shoes to fill"!