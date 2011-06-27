  1. Home
Used 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Tahoe
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG131413
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/15 mpg12/16 mpg12/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/450.0 mi.360.0/480.0 mi.360.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.30.0 gal.30.0 gal.
Combined MPG131413
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.39.8 ft.39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.0 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.59.9 in.60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.64.7 in.65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.38.9 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room60.7 in.59.7 in.60.7 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.2 in.36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room66.0 in.64.8 in.66.0 in.
Measurements
Length188.0 in.199.6 in.188.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.7000 lbs.6500 lbs.
Curb weight4952 lbs.4423 lbs.4952 lbs.
Gross weight6250 lbs.6300 lbs.6250 lbs.
Ground clearance9.8 in.7.3 in.9.8 in.
Height72.8 in.71.4 in.72.8 in.
Maximum payload1298.0 lbs.1435.0 lbs.1298.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.5 in.117.5 in.111.5 in.
Width77.1 in.76.8 in.77.1 in.
