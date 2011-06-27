Used 2017 Chevrolet Suburban Consumer Reviews
Stupid rear Trunk was useless, I had removed !
REAR cargo area was terrible ! I have an electric scooter..with the rear "trunk" it is too high. (My 2015 didn't have the trunk, so I never noticed until after I bought this one) All the groceries roll downhill toward the back door..when you open it everything rolls out onto the driveway!! SO, I found a local guy that does custom car interiors. I showed him a video of a guy on the internet with step-by-step instructions to remove the 3rd seat and the trunk (held in with 2 plasic wingnuts). I hired him to take OUT the rear storage "trunk" and the 3rd seat and install a carpeted board so the floor is flat! Looks nice and the groceries stay IN the truck till we remove them and my Scooter clears the ceiling like my old suburban! I saw the review By Labrador on 12/10/2017 above..he didn't have to buy a smaller dog crate IF he is willing to remove the stupid trunk! I don't know WHY they did this when most Suburban owners want Cargo area for hauling stuff. stupid idea.
Disappointed
Compared to my 2014, I don't like the fact that you can't remove the 3rd row seats to gain extra cargo room. My dog kennel had to be replaced with one 3 inches shorter and does not sit level. The rear bumper slopes downward so no longer serves as a handy shelf when loading or unloading. Minor inconveniences but the kind of details that would keep me from owning my 5th.
It's not a crossover it's the original SUV!
a well put together SUV. Interior is quiet and spacious with well laid out instrumentation.steering wheel controls for blue tooth as well as voice recognition. Exterior fits tight beautiful paint and trim. All around superior ride compared to other full size SUVs I have rented or test drove.
Tested a 2017, got a CPO 2016 instead
I found this CPO 2016 Suburban LT to be an excellent option, because prices for newer models are almost doubled. The 2016 Suburban LT handles like a big car, not like a truck. Although, there's a need to practice right turns and parking, because of its length. It takes a lot of gas and $$ to fill up the tank, but this machine compensates by providing the driver with hundreds of miles on the highways without a fillup.
I bought a 2017 Suburban Lemon
In November of 2018, I traded in my Hyundai Santa Fe, which I loved, for a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban for more room. The Suburban is a beautiful Charcoal Gray and seemed to be the perfect vehicle. I have had to take it back constantly for issues. The rear left seatbelt would not unlock tightened so tight on my 16 year old son that it cut his skin/stomach as he was trying to get it off him. I had to get my knife and cut him out of it because my husband and I could not free him. Scary! I had to take it back constantly for noises it was making. Rattling noises in the rear hatch door, pieces broken and rolling around in the door. Dealer Had to order new parts. Loud tornado noises which they said the tires the dealer had on them when I bought it were the wrong tires and were for off road terrain and not for highway that were causing the noise. I had to buy new tires; $1000 plus dollars. Noises rattling in driver door. Took it back 5 times for this noise before they ordered a new parts. Noises under the dash board sounded like a howling windstorm and a bird chirping squeaking sound in the engine under the hood. They said the fixed the seal in the windshield and ordered another part to fix and stop the noise. They said it was fixed $$800 the dealer split the cost because I had taken the vehicle in since I bought it for these issues they said they could not find. So I started recording the noises with my video on my phone. The same day I took it back because the bird chirping sounds were still there. It took them 2 days to find out and tell me the engine is bad and they are ordering parts to rebuild. I am in a rental now for more than 2 weeks and looking at 2 weeks more until the finish. My $200 business briefcase rolled slid out of the sloping trunk when I opened the rear door and broke. My plastic containers that I keep my insurance plans slid out and broke. This vehicle has more problems, too many to name! This is my 2nd Suburban. We had a 2009 that we absolutely loved. I am ready to turn it back in to them.
