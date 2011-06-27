Used 2016 Chevrolet Suburban Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Suburban SUV
LT 3500HD Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,600*
Total Cash Price
$46,416
LS 3500HD Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,394*
Total Cash Price
$62,343
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$83,771*
Total Cash Price
$64,163
LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$81,989*
Total Cash Price
$62,798
LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,788*
Total Cash Price
$47,326
LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,412*
Total Cash Price
$45,506
LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,147*
Total Cash Price
$65,984
LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,412*
Total Cash Price
$45,506
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Suburban SUV LT 3500HD Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$4,257
|Maintenance
|$1,938
|$1,189
|$1,185
|$1,581
|$2,520
|$8,414
|Repairs
|$477
|$553
|$646
|$753
|$878
|$3,307
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,465
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,653
|Financing
|$2,496
|$2,007
|$1,486
|$930
|$336
|$7,255
|Depreciation
|$8,557
|$4,938
|$4,346
|$3,852
|$3,457
|$25,149
|Fuel
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$9,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,536
|$11,416
|$10,472
|$10,007
|$10,168
|$60,600
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Suburban SUV LS 3500HD Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$1,177
|$1,212
|$5,718
|Maintenance
|$2,603
|$1,597
|$1,592
|$2,124
|$3,385
|$11,301
|Repairs
|$641
|$743
|$867
|$1,011
|$1,180
|$4,442
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,311
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,563
|Financing
|$3,352
|$2,696
|$1,996
|$1,249
|$451
|$9,745
|Depreciation
|$11,493
|$6,632
|$5,838
|$5,173
|$4,643
|$33,779
|Fuel
|$2,419
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$12,846
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,897
|$15,333
|$14,066
|$13,441
|$13,658
|$81,394
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Suburban SUV LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,108
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$1,211
|$1,248
|$5,885
|Maintenance
|$2,679
|$1,644
|$1,638
|$2,186
|$3,484
|$11,631
|Repairs
|$660
|$764
|$893
|$1,041
|$1,214
|$4,571
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,408
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,667
|Financing
|$3,450
|$2,775
|$2,054
|$1,286
|$464
|$10,029
|Depreciation
|$11,828
|$6,826
|$6,008
|$5,324
|$4,778
|$34,765
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,624
|$15,781
|$14,476
|$13,834
|$14,056
|$83,771
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Suburban SUV LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,151
|$1,185
|$1,221
|$5,760
|Maintenance
|$2,622
|$1,609
|$1,604
|$2,139
|$3,410
|$11,384
|Repairs
|$646
|$748
|$874
|$1,018
|$1,188
|$4,474
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,335
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,589
|Financing
|$3,377
|$2,716
|$2,011
|$1,259
|$454
|$9,816
|Depreciation
|$11,577
|$6,681
|$5,880
|$5,211
|$4,677
|$34,025
|Fuel
|$2,437
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$12,940
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,079
|$15,445
|$14,168
|$13,539
|$13,757
|$81,989
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Suburban SUV LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$893
|$920
|$4,341
|Maintenance
|$1,976
|$1,213
|$1,208
|$1,612
|$2,570
|$8,579
|Repairs
|$487
|$564
|$658
|$768
|$895
|$3,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,514
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,705
|Financing
|$2,545
|$2,047
|$1,515
|$948
|$342
|$7,398
|Depreciation
|$8,725
|$5,035
|$4,431
|$3,927
|$3,525
|$25,642
|Fuel
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$9,752
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,900
|$11,640
|$10,678
|$10,203
|$10,368
|$61,788
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Suburban SUV LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$4,174
|Maintenance
|$1,900
|$1,166
|$1,162
|$1,550
|$2,471
|$8,249
|Repairs
|$468
|$542
|$633
|$738
|$861
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,417
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,601
|Financing
|$2,447
|$1,968
|$1,457
|$912
|$329
|$7,113
|Depreciation
|$8,389
|$4,841
|$4,261
|$3,776
|$3,389
|$24,656
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,173
|$11,192
|$10,267
|$9,811
|$9,969
|$59,412
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Suburban SUV LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,140
|$1,175
|$1,209
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,052
|Maintenance
|$2,755
|$1,691
|$1,685
|$2,248
|$3,583
|$11,961
|Repairs
|$679
|$786
|$918
|$1,070
|$1,248
|$4,701
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,505
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,771
|Financing
|$3,548
|$2,854
|$2,113
|$1,322
|$477
|$10,314
|Depreciation
|$12,164
|$7,019
|$6,178
|$5,475
|$4,914
|$35,751
|Fuel
|$2,561
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$13,597
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,351
|$16,228
|$14,887
|$14,226
|$14,455
|$86,147
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Suburban SUV LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$4,174
|Maintenance
|$1,900
|$1,166
|$1,162
|$1,550
|$2,471
|$8,249
|Repairs
|$468
|$542
|$633
|$738
|$861
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,417
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,601
|Financing
|$2,447
|$1,968
|$1,457
|$912
|$329
|$7,113
|Depreciation
|$8,389
|$4,841
|$4,261
|$3,776
|$3,389
|$24,656
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,173
|$11,192
|$10,267
|$9,811
|$9,969
|$59,412
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban in Virginia is:not available
