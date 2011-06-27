Used 2010 Chevrolet Suburban Consumer Reviews

My first Chevrolet Suburban LT Phil , 10/14/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Great on long distance traveling. During summer we drove about 600 miles comfortably over Donner Pass and the Grapevine (both ways)without stopping for gasoline or needing a break. Outside temperature ranged from 80 (Reno) to 113 degrees (Bakersfield), but inside it was about 72. Still showing 19.2 mpg with mix of city/rural driving, but I am usually light on the gas pedal except when climbing hills. Up to now I am very happy with purchase and ability to fit in lots of people and infant seats. Easy access to the 3rd row and the large cargo area for carrying weekly groceries or bulky items. I think a full sized mattress would fit with rear seat removed and 2nd row folded. XM radio Report Abuse

Fun to drive & safe! tom , 12/02/2010 9 of 10 people found this review helpful We are very happy with our new Suburban LTZ. We were able to get one of the last 2010 models. So far, everything is great. Impressed with the NAV, particularly compared to our Acura MDX. OnStar is also impressive, but a bit expensive once the free trial is up. Very smooth ride, quiet, and a great sound system. Sufficient power and the cylinder management really seems to help with gas mileage. It is a big car, so it takes time to get used to the braking. We now have plenty of room for the kids and dog. Report Abuse

Great family hauler jeff ecker , 10/17/2018 LTZ 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful With four kids and doing a lot of winter traveling in New England this Suburban was perfect. Holds all of our gear, feels safe on the road and no vehicle is better driving on the highway with a car full. Mechanically solid. Electronics leave a bit to be desired. Little things like cruise control and rear window wiper stopped working for no known reason. Brakes have to be replaced more often than normal and the front suspension has had to be rebuilt. But it's a heave vehicle so I guess that's normal and to be expected. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

I love my Suburban! Cissy , 06/04/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I read Jen's review and while the sunroof leak is regrettable, it sounds to me like the dealership is the real problem. That is unfortunate. My Z71 4WD Suburban has performed flawlessly, providing reliable service day after day. I drive ranch roads and tow a boat and do a fair amount of highway driving. lots of different surfaces and conditions, and this vehicle carries me everywhere in comfort AND holds everything I can stuff into it. I've had no problems whatsoever and have complete confidence in the Suburban. If you can stand the gas mileage - you don't buy a Suburban to get great mileage - then I highly recommend this great truck. And no, I don't sell them. Report Abuse