Used 2010 Chevrolet Suburban Consumer Reviews
My first Chevrolet Suburban LT
Great on long distance traveling. During summer we drove about 600 miles comfortably over Donner Pass and the Grapevine (both ways)without stopping for gasoline or needing a break. Outside temperature ranged from 80 (Reno) to 113 degrees (Bakersfield), but inside it was about 72. Still showing 19.2 mpg with mix of city/rural driving, but I am usually light on the gas pedal except when climbing hills. Up to now I am very happy with purchase and ability to fit in lots of people and infant seats. Easy access to the 3rd row and the large cargo area for carrying weekly groceries or bulky items. I think a full sized mattress would fit with rear seat removed and 2nd row folded. XM radio
Fun to drive & safe!
We are very happy with our new Suburban LTZ. We were able to get one of the last 2010 models. So far, everything is great. Impressed with the NAV, particularly compared to our Acura MDX. OnStar is also impressive, but a bit expensive once the free trial is up. Very smooth ride, quiet, and a great sound system. Sufficient power and the cylinder management really seems to help with gas mileage. It is a big car, so it takes time to get used to the braking. We now have plenty of room for the kids and dog.
Great family hauler
With four kids and doing a lot of winter traveling in New England this Suburban was perfect. Holds all of our gear, feels safe on the road and no vehicle is better driving on the highway with a car full. Mechanically solid. Electronics leave a bit to be desired. Little things like cruise control and rear window wiper stopped working for no known reason. Brakes have to be replaced more often than normal and the front suspension has had to be rebuilt. But it's a heave vehicle so I guess that's normal and to be expected.
I love my Suburban!
I read Jen's review and while the sunroof leak is regrettable, it sounds to me like the dealership is the real problem. That is unfortunate. My Z71 4WD Suburban has performed flawlessly, providing reliable service day after day. I drive ranch roads and tow a boat and do a fair amount of highway driving. lots of different surfaces and conditions, and this vehicle carries me everywhere in comfort AND holds everything I can stuff into it. I've had no problems whatsoever and have complete confidence in the Suburban. If you can stand the gas mileage - you don't buy a Suburban to get great mileage - then I highly recommend this great truck. And no, I don't sell them.
I Love My Suburban (Big Black)
I've had everything from Corvettes to Jeeps (my family owned 3 new car franchises) and for a "Grown Up" the Suburban is the perfect vehicle for me at this stage (50 years old). My black LTZ gets looks everywhere because it evokes the Secret Service / Government impression. The LTZ package offers all of the amenities that I need. My actual mileage is a very respectable 15 MPG and would be substantially better if I didn't use the remote starter so much (to warm/cool the interior). Also, mileage would be better if I didn't have such a heavy foot. For me this is the right vehicle at the right time.
