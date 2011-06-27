  1. Home
Used 1999 Chevrolet Suburban SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Suburban
4.0
103 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The Classic SUV that sets the standard

DAD OF FOUR, 08/14/2010
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

I have owned five 1999 Suburbans. I also own an Excursion for family trips. Between the two, I'd take the suburban any day. The excursion is a truck, plain and simple. Huge, cavernous. The Suburban is comfortable and quiet. Yes, the gas mileage is in the 'teens, but the trade off is the safety and comfort of those riding inside. The Suburban is easy to turn, provided you know what you're doing. You can load it up and still have room, and even after 12 years, the interiors still look good and feel tight - and not the cheap plastic highlights that are in cars today. With regular maintenance, these SUVs can literally run forever.

Fuel Mileage

cmcgee, 07/17/2002
20 of 21 people found this review helpful

We purchased the vehicle used. It is a 1999 Chevy Suburban LT completely loaded. The vehicle was owned by a salesman and had about 125,000 miles at the time of purchase. My wife, who drives the vehicle on a regular basis, is a stay at home mom, but she is never at home. She makes lots of short trips around town. Her fuel mileage on the 4x4 suburban is around 17 mpg. We recently took a trip to Virginia Beach. We left our home which is located just off I-95 and went to Emporia Va. Then we took 58 into Va. Beach. I refueled once we got into Va. Beach. On our 3 hour trip, we averaged 22.3 mpg. I have been very impressed with this vehicle since.

Trade down due to economic slowdown

Heathj1, 09/18/2010
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

The day I got my 99 Suburban it was a sad day or so I thought. I had to trade my 05 Chevy extended z71 truck that I had bought new off the show room floor. I traded my truck for Suburban to get out of payments and got some cash back. I was only getting 30-35 hours at work for about 3 months something had to give. Suburban has 136K miles on it rides and pulls better then my 05. I was bummed that I had to trade my truck but I think I got a better truck in return. I pulled 2 3/4 tons truck back to the house on the trailer 80 miles each trip put in 3 gear and set cruise for 60 mph. It didn't ever shift down. It unlocked covter for a couple of bigger hills. Going to take it on vacation.

"Timex" keeps on ticking

C. R. Hiebert, 08/27/2015
C1500 4dr SUV
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Great family vehicle. Bought used with less than 100,000 miles when the kids were home, kids are all grown and the odometer is at 298,000. Have hauled children and their gear all over, survived County Fairs and innumerable 4-H animal projects. Pulled the Horse trailer up to the State Fair through City traffic, loaded with camping gear for the week, she made it just fine. A car ran into her side, spun her around, totaled the car, bent the Suburban's rear-axel, passengers shook-up but a-OK, she drove home & got repaired. Three deer have bounced off the grill guard in the front and the only damage is a dent in the corner of the hood. She has driven me back and forth through roads and weather that has been just plain nasty, definitely dependable and reliable. Chevy dealer in town is fantastic about keeping her serviced and running. Well worth the money.

1999 with 307K

starratlarry, 03/11/2014
16 of 19 people found this review helpful

Bought new in October 1998. I have been good with changing engine oil. When I floor it to get to hiway speed, no oil burning at all. That 5.7L engine just hums. In the time I have had this thing, I have replaced radiator, complete air conditioner system, various front end components as they wore out, catalytic converter, transfer case, battery twice, tires 4 times, 100K maintenance 3 times, an occasional electrical problem. still has original exhaust except for catalytic converter. 4 wheel drive LOW won't engage now. CD player has seen better days..radio and cassette OK, power windows, lights and power seats no problems ever. I would get another one. this baby is about done. Luv it

