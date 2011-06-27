Used 1993 Chevrolet Sportvan G10 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.0/374.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front leg room39.5 in.
Front hip room69.7 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.5 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room63.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity207 cu.ft.
Length180.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity4000 lbs.
Curb weight4248 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Height79.4 in.
Maximum payload1071.0 lbs.
Wheel base110.0 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Radisson Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Black
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Khaki
  • White
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Silver Metallic
  • Pastel Blue
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
