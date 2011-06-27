Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic Sedan Consumer Reviews
1.4 turbo LT auto sedan; a good buy, a few niggles
This review is for the 1.4 turbo LT sedan, which isn't offered as an option by Edmunds so I have flagged this in the title. Fun to drive; generally excellent design, one of the few really good touchscreen entertainment systems, excellent on safety, peppy if you get the turbo, a lot of space for the money, larger (but fortunately for parking no longer) than a standard subcompact and the sedan is actually well into the EPA compact category by volume, unusually quiet and smooth for the class. But a number of niggles; front seat comfort issues, awkward stock tuning of engine and transmission, unrefined rear suspension, and appalling stock tires except on the Dusk Edition.
Has proven to be very reliable.
I’ve been asked to update my review, so here it is. After six years and 95,000 miles, I am still a fan. I’ve replaced the front brakes once, the spark plugs and coil (a shop far from home might have broken the coil by accident changing the boots over the plugs when brought there due to very rough running), and had to have the dealer diagnose and repair the airbag light coming on intermittently. They cleaned oxidation off of some of the wiring and no problem since. It still has the original battery and started instantly on a freezing morning after sitting for five weeks. I have a set of four Blizzak snow tires mounted on 15 inch steel wheels and it makes the car perfect for winter use in snow country, where we live now, especially with the manual transmission. Chevy has dropped the manual version, which is a shame. It makes the car fun to drive and the clutch is still original. The sixth gear is very economical (2000 rpm at 67 mph) but you need to downshift to fourth to climb grades on the Interstate. The big trunk in the sedan version still impressed me. Below are previous reviews my me over the last six years. I’m still impressed after 4 years and almost 60k miles. Sorry to hear that GM is dropping it after 2018. Peppy with turbo, great gas mileage, still on original brakes, fun to drive, and plenty of room people and stuff for a subcompact. Below are earlier comments. It has now been three and one half years and almost 50,000 miles. The previous comments continue to be accurate. Reliable, economical, and still fun to drive. No repairs other than the oil leak which was covered under warranty. Brakes still original. Nothing but oil changes and replacing two tires because one was damaged. I’m not sure why it’s not more popular; it’s a very good small car. I love being able to squeeze into small NYC parking spots; the hatchback is more than a foot shorter but the trunk on the sedan is so large and useful. Perfectly comfortable for 2-3 hour highway trips but I have not taken longer ones in the Chevy only because I have a 23 year old S Class Mercedes that is better suited for long distance high speed road trips. But if I didn’t have it, I’m sure the Chevy would be fine. I think a clean used Sonic would be an excellent choice for a teen’s first car; the price of a used one is lower than a comparable Honda. I've owned an. LTZ sedan with the 1.4 turbo and a six-speed manual transmission for two years and more than 30,000 miles. I'm still very impressed. Quite peppy in city driving. We just took a highway ride and ran at speeds up to 80 mph and averaged 39 mpg. Amazing! Very solid ride and quiet with little wind noise. Amazing amount of legroom and headroom for driver and front seat passenger. I'm six-two and had to move the seat up and had tons of headroom. I liked the look of the hatchback better but lower price and huge trunk made me pick ther sedan. We paid less than 18K; I can't think of any car out there to offer this value. Update after two years: we still like the car very much. It has been flawless with one exception; my independent mechanic noticed a very slight leak in the main rear engine seal. It didn't leak enough to have to add any oil. I brought it to the dealer who replaced the seal under warranty but I haven't had it on a lift to see if the problem is solved. For the money paid, it's still a fine value although the trade in value is low compared with other subcompacts.
2014 chevy sonic LS auto
For about the last amost 2 years I was driving a 2013 Hyundai elantra gls that I purchased in the summer of 2012.Recently my car was totaled in a accident and the insurance company didn't give me as much for the car as I had hoped so I searched for another car that would be cheap enough for me to purchase with the insurance funds without me having to put in to much of my own money which brought me to this 2014 chevy sonic.this base model sonic blows away my former elantra which was fully loaded.sonic is much better built,quieter,handles better,and is just simply a better built car and surprisingly has more interior room than elantra.All this for under 16 grand.excelent value...
I LOVE THIS CAR!!!!
I bought a new Chevy Spark and had to take it in for service and was given the Sonic as a rental car to use while my Spark was being worked on. I loved the Sonic so much I went to the dealership the next day to look into buying one. I got the LT model in Dragon Green and it is truly the best car I ever owned. I get compliments on it daily and it is soooo fun to drive. Sadly I was recently rear ended and the 2015 Nissan Sentra that rear ended me was nearly a total loss, both airbags deployed in it and to spite all of that my Sonic proved that all of it safety ratings were exactly if not better than what the claimed. Everyone was so surprised that this little car was so tough but I knew I had chosen it wisely. The damages to my Sonic were under 3k and easily repairable. Oh and the gas mileage in this car is amazing just as good as what I got in the Spark. If you are looking for a sporty fun economical car that still has plenty of room to haul kids and stuff this is your car!
2014 1.4L Turbo 1LT
When I started looking for a commuter car, the sonic wasn't even on my radar. I read the mileage posts and the reviews. Well I happened onto this sonic at a dealer who somehow happened to have 2 of the only turbo 6 speed cars in the state. Yes, 1LT is the model, sedan 1.4L turbo with a 6spd. When I took it out on the freeway and hit 52mpg. I knew the turbo was the car to have. I commute 120 miles round trip each day. Solid 44.3mpg with premium gas at 80mph with A/C on. 52mpg at 50mph and A/C on. The 44.3mpg is normal in this car. 38-41 around town in stop and go traffic. Also I have over 10K on my car since july.
