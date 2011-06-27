Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sonic Hatchback
LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,221*
Total Cash Price
$9,343
RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$23,701*
Total Cash Price
$7,093
RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,044*
Total Cash Price
$9,889
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$22,789*
Total Cash Price
$6,820
LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$27,119*
Total Cash Price
$8,116
LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,081*
Total Cash Price
$9,002
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$28,258*
Total Cash Price
$8,457
LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$24,156*
Total Cash Price
$7,229
Sonic Sedan
LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$23,245*
Total Cash Price
$6,956
RS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$32,132*
Total Cash Price
$9,616
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$31,449*
Total Cash Price
$9,412
LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$25,752*
Total Cash Price
$7,707
LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,258*
Total Cash Price
$8,457
RS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,626*
Total Cash Price
$8,866
LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$22,789*
Total Cash Price
$6,820
LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$28,030*
Total Cash Price
$8,389
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sonic Hatchback LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$996
|$1,026
|$1,056
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$5,287
|Maintenance
|$1,203
|$377
|$1,829
|$584
|$1,507
|$5,499
|Repairs
|$586
|$681
|$797
|$929
|$1,084
|$4,077
|Taxes & Fees
|$552
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$777
|Financing
|$503
|$404
|$299
|$188
|$67
|$1,460
|Depreciation
|$2,933
|$870
|$766
|$678
|$608
|$5,855
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,330
|$5,017
|$6,455
|$5,224
|$6,195
|$31,221
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sonic Hatchback RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$4,013
|Maintenance
|$913
|$286
|$1,388
|$443
|$1,144
|$4,175
|Repairs
|$445
|$517
|$605
|$705
|$823
|$3,095
|Taxes & Fees
|$419
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$590
|Financing
|$382
|$307
|$227
|$142
|$51
|$1,109
|Depreciation
|$2,227
|$660
|$581
|$515
|$462
|$4,445
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,323
|$3,808
|$4,900
|$3,966
|$4,703
|$23,701
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sonic Hatchback RS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$1,118
|$1,151
|$1,186
|$5,596
|Maintenance
|$1,273
|$399
|$1,936
|$618
|$1,595
|$5,820
|Repairs
|$621
|$721
|$844
|$983
|$1,147
|$4,315
|Taxes & Fees
|$584
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$822
|Financing
|$532
|$428
|$316
|$199
|$71
|$1,546
|Depreciation
|$3,104
|$921
|$811
|$718
|$644
|$6,197
|Fuel
|$1,647
|$1,697
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$8,748
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,816
|$5,310
|$6,832
|$5,529
|$6,557
|$33,044
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sonic Hatchback LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$727
|$749
|$771
|$794
|$818
|$3,859
|Maintenance
|$878
|$275
|$1,335
|$426
|$1,100
|$4,014
|Repairs
|$428
|$497
|$582
|$678
|$791
|$2,976
|Taxes & Fees
|$403
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$567
|Financing
|$367
|$295
|$218
|$137
|$49
|$1,066
|Depreciation
|$2,141
|$635
|$559
|$495
|$444
|$4,274
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,080
|$3,662
|$4,712
|$3,813
|$4,522
|$22,789
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sonic Hatchback LT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$865
|$891
|$917
|$945
|$973
|$4,592
|Maintenance
|$1,045
|$327
|$1,589
|$507
|$1,309
|$4,777
|Repairs
|$509
|$591
|$693
|$807
|$941
|$3,541
|Taxes & Fees
|$480
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$675
|Financing
|$437
|$351
|$259
|$163
|$58
|$1,269
|Depreciation
|$2,548
|$756
|$665
|$589
|$528
|$5,086
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,522
|$7,179
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,235
|$4,358
|$5,607
|$4,537
|$5,381
|$27,119
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sonic Hatchback LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$960
|$989
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$5,094
|Maintenance
|$1,159
|$363
|$1,762
|$562
|$1,452
|$5,298
|Repairs
|$565
|$656
|$768
|$895
|$1,044
|$3,928
|Taxes & Fees
|$532
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$748
|Financing
|$484
|$389
|$288
|$181
|$65
|$1,407
|Depreciation
|$2,826
|$838
|$738
|$653
|$586
|$5,642
|Fuel
|$1,500
|$1,544
|$1,592
|$1,639
|$1,688
|$7,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,026
|$4,834
|$6,220
|$5,033
|$5,969
|$30,081
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sonic Hatchback LS 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$901
|$929
|$956
|$985
|$1,014
|$4,785
|Maintenance
|$1,089
|$341
|$1,655
|$528
|$1,364
|$4,977
|Repairs
|$531
|$616
|$722
|$841
|$981
|$3,690
|Taxes & Fees
|$500
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$703
|Financing
|$455
|$366
|$270
|$170
|$61
|$1,322
|Depreciation
|$2,655
|$787
|$693
|$614
|$551
|$5,300
|Fuel
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$7,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,539
|$4,541
|$5,843
|$4,728
|$5,607
|$28,258
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sonic Hatchback LTZ 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$794
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$4,091
|Maintenance
|$931
|$292
|$1,415
|$452
|$1,166
|$4,255
|Repairs
|$454
|$527
|$617
|$719
|$838
|$3,155
|Taxes & Fees
|$427
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$601
|Financing
|$389
|$313
|$231
|$145
|$52
|$1,130
|Depreciation
|$2,269
|$673
|$593
|$525
|$471
|$4,530
|Fuel
|$1,204
|$1,240
|$1,278
|$1,317
|$1,356
|$6,395
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,445
|$3,882
|$4,995
|$4,042
|$4,793
|$24,156
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sonic Sedan LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$764
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$3,936
|Maintenance
|$896
|$281
|$1,362
|$435
|$1,122
|$4,094
|Repairs
|$437
|$507
|$594
|$692
|$807
|$3,036
|Taxes & Fees
|$411
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$578
|Financing
|$374
|$301
|$222
|$140
|$50
|$1,087
|Depreciation
|$2,184
|$648
|$570
|$505
|$453
|$4,359
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,202
|$3,735
|$4,806
|$3,889
|$4,612
|$23,245
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sonic Sedan RS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$1,120
|$1,153
|$5,441
|Maintenance
|$1,238
|$388
|$1,882
|$601
|$1,551
|$5,660
|Repairs
|$603
|$701
|$821
|$956
|$1,115
|$4,196
|Taxes & Fees
|$568
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$799
|Financing
|$517
|$416
|$307
|$193
|$69
|$1,503
|Depreciation
|$3,019
|$895
|$788
|$698
|$626
|$6,026
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,573
|$5,163
|$6,644
|$5,376
|$6,376
|$32,132
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sonic Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,003
|$1,034
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$5,325
|Maintenance
|$1,212
|$379
|$1,842
|$588
|$1,518
|$5,539
|Repairs
|$591
|$686
|$803
|$936
|$1,092
|$4,107
|Taxes & Fees
|$556
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$782
|Financing
|$506
|$407
|$301
|$189
|$68
|$1,471
|Depreciation
|$2,955
|$876
|$771
|$683
|$613
|$5,898
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,390
|$5,054
|$6,503
|$5,262
|$6,240
|$31,449
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sonic Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$822
|$846
|$871
|$897
|$924
|$4,361
|Maintenance
|$992
|$311
|$1,509
|$481
|$1,243
|$4,536
|Repairs
|$484
|$562
|$658
|$766
|$894
|$3,363
|Taxes & Fees
|$455
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$641
|Financing
|$415
|$333
|$246
|$155
|$55
|$1,205
|Depreciation
|$2,419
|$718
|$632
|$559
|$502
|$4,830
|Fuel
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$6,817
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,870
|$4,138
|$5,325
|$4,309
|$5,110
|$25,752
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sonic Sedan LTZ 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$901
|$929
|$956
|$985
|$1,014
|$4,785
|Maintenance
|$1,089
|$341
|$1,655
|$528
|$1,364
|$4,977
|Repairs
|$531
|$616
|$722
|$841
|$981
|$3,690
|Taxes & Fees
|$500
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$703
|Financing
|$455
|$366
|$270
|$170
|$61
|$1,322
|Depreciation
|$2,655
|$787
|$693
|$614
|$551
|$5,300
|Fuel
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$7,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,539
|$4,541
|$5,843
|$4,728
|$5,607
|$28,258
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sonic Sedan RS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$945
|$974
|$1,002
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$5,017
|Maintenance
|$1,141
|$358
|$1,736
|$554
|$1,430
|$5,218
|Repairs
|$556
|$646
|$757
|$881
|$1,028
|$3,869
|Taxes & Fees
|$524
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$737
|Financing
|$477
|$384
|$283
|$178
|$64
|$1,386
|Depreciation
|$2,783
|$826
|$727
|$644
|$577
|$5,556
|Fuel
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$7,843
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,904
|$4,761
|$6,126
|$4,957
|$5,879
|$29,626
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sonic Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$727
|$749
|$771
|$794
|$818
|$3,859
|Maintenance
|$878
|$275
|$1,335
|$426
|$1,100
|$4,014
|Repairs
|$428
|$497
|$582
|$678
|$791
|$2,976
|Taxes & Fees
|$403
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$567
|Financing
|$367
|$295
|$218
|$137
|$49
|$1,066
|Depreciation
|$2,141
|$635
|$559
|$495
|$444
|$4,274
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,080
|$3,662
|$4,712
|$3,813
|$4,522
|$22,789
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Sonic Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$977
|$1,006
|$4,747
|Maintenance
|$1,080
|$338
|$1,642
|$524
|$1,353
|$4,937
|Repairs
|$526
|$611
|$716
|$834
|$973
|$3,660
|Taxes & Fees
|$496
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$697
|Financing
|$451
|$363
|$268
|$169
|$60
|$1,311
|Depreciation
|$2,633
|$781
|$688
|$609
|$546
|$5,257
|Fuel
|$1,397
|$1,439
|$1,483
|$1,528
|$1,573
|$7,421
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,478
|$4,504
|$5,796
|$4,690
|$5,562
|$28,030
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Sonic
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic in Virginia is:not available
