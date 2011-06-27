Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
My Review of my 3500 Chevrolet
My 3500 is the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. If I hadn't bought this vehicle then I would be out of a job. When I looked at the price on my truck, I thought I would never find the vehicle I wanted. When I finally found my truck I thought I was going to faint. The salesrepresentative I spoke with was very understanding about my money problems. He gave me a good deal.
Chevy's Rule
I have put the Banks powerpak and the exaust system on this truck, and it is unbeleivable. The Allison transmission is great and has saved my life many times by stopping my 9 horse rig. Awesome truck!
Chevrolet C3500 evaluation
This is an excellent vehicle, equipped with 6.6L Duramax diesel engine and Allison five speed automatic transmission. Have gotten 16 miles per gallon on highway trip, driving at the posted speed limit (70+).
Chevy 3500 with a Recovery Solutions bed
I purchased an '05 3500 this year, and I have nothing bad to say about my truck. I have always been a Ford man, but after hearing about their problem with that 6.0 powerstroke motor, I decided to go with the Duramax, and let me tell you, it is the most fuel efficient, most powerful and responsive diesel I have ever had. I've gone though three different super dutys, and I am over the headaches with the Fords. The Ford may look meaner, but I have high hopes for my new Chevy.
Z-85
What a truck. The Z-85 is a real looker and all that I expected. 20" wheels, 5.3L, 4sp with posi - what more could ya want ?
