  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  4. 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Silverado 2500HD
More about the 2021 Silverado 2500HD
Overview
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Starting MSRP
$62,200
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Total Seating565
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Starting MSRP
$62,200
on demand 4WDyesnoyes
automatic locking hubsyesnoyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesyesyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesnoyes
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Chevy Silverado 2500 HD
View Offers
Chevrolet.com
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Starting MSRP
$62,200
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.36.0 gal.36.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Starting MSRP
$62,200
Torque464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm464 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.6 l6.6 l6.6 l
Horsepower401 hp @ 5200 rpm401 hp @ 5200 rpm401 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle57.0 ft.49.2 ft.52.7 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Starting MSRP
$62,200
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnoyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyesnoyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnoyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesnoyes
Front center 3-point beltnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Starting MSRP
$62,200
High Country Deluxe Packageyesnoyes
Z71 Off-Road Packageyesnoyes
Snow Plow Prep/Camper Packageyesnoyes
Technology Packageyesnoyes
Advanced Trailering Packagenoyesno
Texas Editionnoyesno
Convenience Package IInoyesno
All-Star Editionnoyesno
Remote Start Packagenoyesno
Convenience Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Starting MSRP
$62,200
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
memory card slotyesnoyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesnoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesnoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnoyes
7 total speakersyesnoyes
USB with external media controlnoyesno
6 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Starting MSRP
$62,200
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
keyless ignitionyesnoyes
Climate controlyesnoyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Sun sensoryesnoyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnoyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
front, side, and rear view camerayesnoyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesnoyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesnoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnoyes
heated steering wheelyesnoyes
Air conditioningnoyesno
rear view cameranoyesno
tilt-adjustable steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Starting MSRP
$62,200
hands-free entryyesnoyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksnoyesno
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Starting MSRP
$62,200
Z71 All-Weather Floor Linersyesnoyes
Upfitter Switch Kityesyesyes
Front Floor Linersyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyesyesyes
Interior Convenience Packageyesyesyes
Cloth Rear Seat w/Storage Packagenoyesno
Rear Camera Mirrornoyesno
Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Coveringnoyesno
Leather Packagenoyesno
Front Bucket Seats w/Center Consolenoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Starting MSRP
$62,200
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Starting MSRP
$62,200
bucket front seatsyesnoyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesnoyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesnoyes
Front leg room44.5 in.44.5 in.44.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyesnoyes
ventilated passenger seatyesnoyes
leatheryesnoyes
Front head room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesnoyes
height adjustable driver seatyesnoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front hip room61.2 in.61.2 in.61.2 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesno
40-20-40 split bench front seatsnoyesno
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesno
clothnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Starting MSRP
$62,200
Rear head room40.1 in.39.9 in.40.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.60.2 in.60.2 in.
Rear leg room43.4 in.35.2 in.43.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.64.9 in.65.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesnoyes
multi-level heatingyesnoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Starting MSRP
$62,200
Power Retractable Assist Stepsyesnoyes
Smoked Amber LED Roof Marker Lampsyesyesyes
Power Glass Sunroofyesnoyes
20" High Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels w/Machined Finishyesyesyes
Front Black BowTie Emblemyesyesyes
Black Molded Splash Guardsyesyesyes
20" High Gloss Black Aluminum Wheelsyesyesyes
Front License Plate Kityesyesyes
Auxiliary Trailer Camerayesyesyes
20" Chrome Aluminum Wheelsyesyesyes
Polished Exhaust Tipnoyesno
Chevytec Spray-On Bed Linernoyesno
Outside Trailering Mirrorsnoyesno
Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrorsnoyesno
LT275/70R18E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresnoyesno
6" Rectangular Black Tubular Assist Stepsnoyesno
Black Work Stepnoyesno
LT265/70R17E All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresnoyesno
18" 6-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Silver Painted Accentsnoyesno
Bedside Storage Boxesnoyesyes
3" Round Tubular, Black Off-Road Assist Stepsnoyesno
Dark Essentials Packagenoyesno
LED Cargo Area Lightingnoyesno
4" Black - Round Assist Stepsnoyesno
Tri-Fold Hard Tonneau Covernoyesyes
Tri-fold Soft Tonneau Covernoyesyes
LT275/65R20 All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresnoyesno
Rear Wheelhouse Linersnoyesno
20" 10-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Grazen Metallic Painted Accentsnoyesno
Chrome Recovery Hooksnoyesno
18" Painted Steel Wheelsnoyesno
Power Up/Down Tailgatenoyesno
Electric Rear-Window Defoggernoyesno
Bed View Cameranoyesno
4" Chromed - Round Assist Stepsnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Starting MSRP
$62,200
Length266.0 in.240.5 in.250.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity18500 lbs.14500 lbs.18500 lbs.
Curb weight6950 lbs.6450 lbs.6852 lbs.
Gross weight10850 lbs.10250 lbs.10650 lbs.
Ground clearance10.1 in.10.2 in.10.1 in.
Height79.7 in.80.0 in.79.8 in.
Maximum payload3862 lbs.3762 lbs.3760 lbs.
Wheel base172.0 in.149.4 in.158.9 in.
Width81.9 in.81.9 in.81.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Starting MSRP
$62,200
Exterior Colors
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Northsky Blue Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Oxford Brown Metallic
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Black
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Northsky Blue Metallic
  • Red Hot
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Oxford Brown Metallic
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Black
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Northsky Blue Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Oxford Brown Metallic
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Black
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Carhartt Brown, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black/Umber, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Gideon/Very Dark Atmosphere, leather
  • Gideon/Very Dark Atmosphere, cloth
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Jet Black/Carhartt Brown, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black/Umber, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Starting MSRP
$62,200
polished alloy wheelsyesnoyes
LT275/65R20 tiresyesnoyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
20 in. wheelsyesnoyes
All terrain tiresyesnoyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
LT245/75R17 tiresnoyesno
All season tiresnoyesno
18 in. wheelsnoyesno
painted alloy wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Starting MSRP
$62,200
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$62,400
Starting MSRP
$40,800
Starting MSRP
$62,200
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.1 yr./ unlimited mi.1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.

Related 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars