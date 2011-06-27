Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Consumer Reviews
towing with Chevy 2500
Here is my experience with towing my 33ft Travel Trailer (9500 lbs) with this truck. It tows easily at whatever speed you set the cruise at, what I never thought thru was where the torque band is on this truck. It will select whatever gear is needed to pull the load, this sometimes results in driving in third gear up hills at 4200 rpm. It rarely would shift up into 6th gear and would not stay there long even on the slightest uphill. This all resulted in an average MPG of 6.9 on my 1300 mile trip to Florida. Encountering a strong headwind coming home it would still pull no problem at 66 mph but it got 5.8 mpg into the wind. Around town it gets 11.6 MPG driving very easy. disappointed MPG.
2015 Chevy Silverado 2500hd 6.0
Had this truck for five months so far and no problems very tough truck The ride is a little stiff but love everything about the truck I wouldn't change nothing very happy with my purchase been driving a Chevy truck since I was 17 years old and I would never drive no other brand truck
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Diesel
I recently bought a 2015 Chevrolet LTZ Silverado 2500 6.6 Liter diesel from a local dealer in my area. My family has always had the Duramax 6.6 Liter diesel engines and I bought mine for farm use. I knew the retail price would be very large but I traded my half-ton pickup in for the three-quarter ton. My dealer worked very hard on getting the lowest price for me since I have done business with them before this purchase. I am very happy with my purchase price of my pickup and it added more value to my family farm by purchasing another diesel engine pickup. My expectations far surpassed what I have originally imagined when purchasing this pickup. The amount of horsepower and torque has been rewarding when pulling trailers for our farm. The fuel economy while pulling a trailer long distances have been between 18-19 miles per gallon and without a trailer is between 19-21 miles per gallon. As you can see, there is very little difference in fuel economy and I am completely satisfied because diesel fuel is nearly the same price as gasoline. The interior in my pickup has the normal LTZ package with touchscreen controls. Though this may be a little distracting while driving, Chevrolet has made is easier to use the touchscreen through the command center screen in the middle of the gauges in front of the steering wheel. The rear seating is very spacious and allows a person in the rear to enjoy more leg room than before. I would also comment on the business filing console because it is very unique and useful for keeping files or papers from being cluttered throughout the vehicle. I have also used the Wi-Fi capability in my pickup numerous times while working in the fields for my computer or iPad. To sum up my purchase of my pickup, I am very happy with the purchase price, interior design, fuel economy, and engine choice. My vehicle is and will continue to be put to work on the farm and I know for sure that it will always be reliable for me.
WOW!!!
Trucks have come a long way and this is exceptional!! Bought this 2500HD LTZ and it is simply impressive. The fit and finish is every bit as good as a Cadillac. The Crew Cab has plenty of room and the leather is soft and supple, but provides good support. The wifi and electronics are great with 7 USB Ports. I have hauled a 20' cattle trailer and it has plenty of pulling torque. Note: Best time to buy is end of year with extra mfg. rebates. I bought this totally loaded LTZ for the same price as a nice LT.
Chevy 2015 2500HD
Overall seems to be a nice truck. Last 4 pickups were Toyota, '97 Tacoma, '01, '08, '11 Tundra. The Chevy isn't near as quick off the line as the Toyota, but it is heavier and runs 4.10 vs 4.32 rear end. The truck is very enjoyable to drive, handles well. There's lots of little features that make the truck user friendly. The first thing my wife noticed is that it's much quieter. The only issue I have with the truck is that the tailgate cables are different lengths. There's 2" of slack in one cable. Even with 200 lbs on the tailgate there's still 1 1/2" of slack. At that rate it will take over 700lbs to just remove the slack. After some research this has been a problem since the late '90's and Chevrolet considers it normal. They've even published a bulletin telling the dealers they aren't allowed to try to fix the problem under warranty. Most trucks have about a 1/2" which isn't a problem as it disappears when you sit on it. Don't ever try to call Chevrolet to get something covered. Dealing with their "senior advisers" is the worst customer service experience I've ever had. I was initially told "We'll contact you within 2 business days". On the 4th day I received one voicemail, with a callback number. I left messages with hour + windows of time that I'd be available, no calls. Finally I reached a different Sr. Adviser who told me Randy had me scheduled for a call 2 1/2 days from now at 5pm. Somehow he knew exactly what he'd be doing 2 1/2 days later. At that point I realized that on Wednesday evening (didn't say if it was 5 EST or CST) I'd need to sit by my phone like a teenage boy waiting for a call from a girl. I knew if I missed the call that it could be another 2 days. Finally the call came! "We're not going to fix it, that's how it's designed". Really? An engineer put two cables there to carry a load and only one works. What's really frustrating is that of all the problems one could have with a $53,000 vehicle this one could be fixed with a $10 cable. Every time I show this to someone the response is the same. "That isn't right, can't they just put a shorter cable on"? Apparently being able to start my truck with a smart phone while on another continent is more important than fit and finish. My *** review is really about 2 things. The inability to solve a simple problem, and the absolutely horrible customer service. As a side note, my dealer EVS in Saukville has been exceptional! The only reason I'd even consider another GM product is because of them.
