Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Built on a Friday
I own a 2009 Silverado with a 4.8... Dont get me wrong I love this truck, BUT!!!! 34000 miles had to replace rear brake cylinders 50000 miles had to replace water pump 55000 miles electrical issues, might have to get a complete new fuse box BTW none of these are covered under any warranty's.
Outstanding
Wow. I only got a 2 WD 4.3 V6 but still haven't got stuck been through fields after a week of rain with no problem. Pulled people out of ditches. drives in the snow in ice like not other truck i ever own. out does dodges and fords V-8 with out any problem. Never owned anything but a Chevy. Already got two people who own new dodges to trade it in for a new Chevy.
2009 2door WT long box with 4.3
I have my own business and to be honest looking at all the other trucks i would buy the same truck again. No matter what i do to it it keeps on going, whether its in a farmers field or hauling a trailer. No matter what it is it will do it with ease and comfort and that is what a work truck should be. I have a 2009 F250 and a 2008 dodge 2500 and even with the 4.3L I still take it over my 6.0L powerstroke diesel and 6.7L cummins because it is just so nice to drive no matter what is in the back or what you are pulling. That i what a work truck should do.
Love it
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Wow, excellent truck.
This is simply the best truck I have owned. It not only performs the work functions I need of it, but it is more comfortable and rides better than I expected. This from a base extended cab WT. I can only imagine that the higher you go in terms of options, the better it would be. I highly recommend the '09 Silverado.
