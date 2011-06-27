  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  4. Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
  5. Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Silverado 1500
5(78%)4(22%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
9 reviews
Write a review
See all Silverado 1500s for sale
List Price
$13,995
Used Silverado 1500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Built on a Friday

texas_crowbar, 04/10/2012
23 of 24 people found this review helpful

I own a 2009 Silverado with a 4.8... Dont get me wrong I love this truck, BUT!!!! 34000 miles had to replace rear brake cylinders 50000 miles had to replace water pump 55000 miles electrical issues, might have to get a complete new fuse box BTW none of these are covered under any warranty's.

Report Abuse

Outstanding

Chevy, 05/06/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Wow. I only got a 2 WD 4.3 V6 but still haven't got stuck been through fields after a week of rain with no problem. Pulled people out of ditches. drives in the snow in ice like not other truck i ever own. out does dodges and fords V-8 with out any problem. Never owned anything but a Chevy. Already got two people who own new dodges to trade it in for a new Chevy.

Report Abuse

2009 2door WT long box with 4.3

thatguy, 10/12/2009
4 of 6 people found this review helpful

I have my own business and to be honest looking at all the other trucks i would buy the same truck again. No matter what i do to it it keeps on going, whether its in a farmers field or hauling a trailer. No matter what it is it will do it with ease and comfort and that is what a work truck should be. I have a 2009 F250 and a 2008 dodge 2500 and even with the 4.3L I still take it over my 6.0L powerstroke diesel and 6.7L cummins because it is just so nice to drive no matter what is in the back or what you are pulling. That i what a work truck should do.

Report Abuse

Love it

Maline Smith, 05/27/2016
Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 4A)
4 of 7 people found this review helpful

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse

Wow, excellent truck.

popoffvalve, 05/23/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is simply the best truck I have owned. It not only performs the work functions I need of it, but it is more comfortable and rides better than I expected. This from a base extended cab WT. I can only imagine that the higher you go in terms of options, the better it would be. I highly recommend the '09 Silverado.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Silverado 1500s for sale

Related Used 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles