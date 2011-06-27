Used 1999 Chevrolet S-10 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Bullet-proof engine and tranny, but....
I've owned this truck for 8+ years and am generally happy with it. I replaced the alternator in 2006, but the biggest problem has been the fuel pumps. As of 2011, the truck is on its 3rd fuel pump. Local mechanic says Chevy/GMC fuel pumps burn out every 5 years or so, and as the fuel tank needs to be dropped (or bed removed), it is a very expensive ($700-$1200) repair due to labor costs. Recently, an exhaust manifold bolt failed due to corrosion, but it was a quick and easy fix. Overall, this truck is pretty solid. It's old, but the engine, clutch and transmission have been trouble-free. It would cost too much to replace, so a few hundred bucks a year sure beats a monthly car payment.
Love this truck!
This is a truck I have wanted for a while now and I finally got it back in Aug of '06. I got a '99 with the 2.2 5speed and I love it. I put an intake and exhaust. Sounds great, runs great. Power for the mods I have on it aren't bad. Looking to get more out of it soon but all and all a great truck to customize. A lot of parts that change out and soon I'm going to lower it a bit and put rims and tires on it. Love this truck. Best truck I have had
IMPRESSED TOTALLY
THE 1999 CHEVROLET S-10 I HAVE HAD FOR THE PAST 4 YEARS IS A FUN WELL, WELL BUILT AND A GOOD PERFORMER WITH THE 4.3 V6. I STILL ENJOY GETTING IN IT EACH DAY AND DRIVING IT. IT IS THE 1ST NEW VEHICLE I HAVE EVER OWNED THAT I STILL LIKE IT AS MUCH AS WHEN I FIRST PURCHASED IT,
LOVE this truck
I bought this truck about 11 years ago. It has been a lifesaver. Four years ago on a crowded super fast highway that ran through town some maniac going 90+ tried to run my truck and a small SUV off the road. The two of us sideswiped each other and the perpetrator got away BUT my little truck did not spin out of control or tip over. It could have. Both vehicles and all occupants were safe and sound and all I got was a 4-inch dent and a lost side mirror (replaced that). The flexibility of this truck has been phenomenal. I plan on (when the time comes) to simply put a new engine in it. But so far, no need. Two weeks ago I easily (for me) replaced the pulse switch board for the wiper blades but that in essence was all. It is good on oil. I take care of it; give it regular maintenance check ups. No major issues. Yes, did have an alternator fail a month ago but the original alternator was already 17 years old. The paint job has held up too. I did have some AC issues that were handled by two different mechanics but given how heavily I use that part, totally understandable. This truck has been a workhorse in every sense of the word. It is my main commuting truck now and I used to use it for my job which required 30-40K miles of driving annually. It is a stick shift and for that reason I can scoot out of the way when I need to. One update: windshield wipers kept dying on me so I researched it on You Tube and got a 21.00 part and replaced it myself. All good now. Did have to replace the clutch a few months ago due to materials fatigue but that only cost 250. Other than that I get regular oil changes and it keeps on running just great.
2 cents worth
Five yrs owned, have been super pleased with reliability and comfort. Well over 100k now and only cat cvtr. and TPS sensor replaced. Gets 19/26 real-world mpg. 4cyl gets you up to speed if you rev it high enough. Would definitely look for V6 if you plan any hauling or commute using freeways. Ride is rough with ZQ8 suspension and doesn't really give you above and beyond cornering abilities. Softer shocks help if you don't mind the more freqent bottom outs. Cabin:spacious. I'm well over 6ft/200# with plenty of headroom and side room. Ergonomics good. Minor knock: spark plug wires a headache to change. Overall:Unique look, sharp but basic truck with outside speedy look.
