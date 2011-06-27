Used 1999 Chevrolet S-10 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Bullet-proof engine and tranny, but.... hamhock , 11/15/2011 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I've owned this truck for 8+ years and am generally happy with it. I replaced the alternator in 2006, but the biggest problem has been the fuel pumps. As of 2011, the truck is on its 3rd fuel pump. Local mechanic says Chevy/GMC fuel pumps burn out every 5 years or so, and as the fuel tank needs to be dropped (or bed removed), it is a very expensive ($700-$1200) repair due to labor costs. Recently, an exhaust manifold bolt failed due to corrosion, but it was a quick and easy fix. Overall, this truck is pretty solid. It's old, but the engine, clutch and transmission have been trouble-free. It would cost too much to replace, so a few hundred bucks a year sure beats a monthly car payment. Report Abuse

Love this truck! Budget Tuners , 12/27/2006 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is a truck I have wanted for a while now and I finally got it back in Aug of '06. I got a '99 with the 2.2 5speed and I love it. I put an intake and exhaust. Sounds great, runs great. Power for the mods I have on it aren't bad. Looking to get more out of it soon but all and all a great truck to customize. A lot of parts that change out and soon I'm going to lower it a bit and put rims and tires on it. Love this truck. Best truck I have had Report Abuse

IMPRESSED TOTALLY RANCE H. GREGORY , 02/27/2003 10 of 10 people found this review helpful THE 1999 CHEVROLET S-10 I HAVE HAD FOR THE PAST 4 YEARS IS A FUN WELL, WELL BUILT AND A GOOD PERFORMER WITH THE 4.3 V6. I STILL ENJOY GETTING IN IT EACH DAY AND DRIVING IT. IT IS THE 1ST NEW VEHICLE I HAVE EVER OWNED THAT I STILL LIKE IT AS MUCH AS WHEN I FIRST PURCHASED IT, Report Abuse

LOVE this truck Serrano , 09/25/2016 2dr Regular Cab SB 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this truck about 11 years ago. It has been a lifesaver. Four years ago on a crowded super fast highway that ran through town some maniac going 90+ tried to run my truck and a small SUV off the road. The two of us sideswiped each other and the perpetrator got away BUT my little truck did not spin out of control or tip over. It could have. Both vehicles and all occupants were safe and sound and all I got was a 4-inch dent and a lost side mirror (replaced that). The flexibility of this truck has been phenomenal. I plan on (when the time comes) to simply put a new engine in it. But so far, no need. Two weeks ago I easily (for me) replaced the pulse switch board for the wiper blades but that in essence was all. It is good on oil. I take care of it; give it regular maintenance check ups. No major issues. Yes, did have an alternator fail a month ago but the original alternator was already 17 years old. The paint job has held up too. I did have some AC issues that were handled by two different mechanics but given how heavily I use that part, totally understandable. This truck has been a workhorse in every sense of the word. It is my main commuting truck now and I used to use it for my job which required 30-40K miles of driving annually. It is a stick shift and for that reason I can scoot out of the way when I need to. One update: windshield wipers kept dying on me so I researched it on You Tube and got a 21.00 part and replaced it myself. All good now. Did have to replace the clutch a few months ago due to materials fatigue but that only cost 250. Other than that I get regular oil changes and it keeps on running just great. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse