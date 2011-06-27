Used 1998 Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
1998 s10
This is a great little truck for a first truck. Got mine with 129 K miles. And just sold it for something bigger. The double Cardan u joint did make a noise but that just happens with the post 1995 models.overall was reliable and a great daily driver with the 4 cylinder engine. Not worth a lot of money but it gets you a bed and up to 26mph for inexpensive purchase prices.
Will last forever
I bought mine used in 2000 with 34k miles. Sold her in 2011 with 240k miles. Pros -never replaced clutch -brakes last long time -never any major work done -decent on gas -took the abuse I gave to it. -motor and transmission are very good Cons -cosmetic & electrical issues -a/c issues ( I gave up after 3rd time) -leaks oil at 100k miles -cluster went out at 200k Would highly recommend if you are looking for a reliable cheap truck.
1998 S10 ZR2 Ext Cab
An extremely reliable vehicle from the day I drove it of the lot. Very limited repairs needed over the 5.5 years I have owned it. Ask your mechanic about these 4.3 liter Vortec V6 engines, he'll tell you that they are built for the long haul. I tow my 19' Sea Ray, haul mulch, furniture, and anything else that will fit in the bed, and racked up about 60,000 miles the first 2 years working the MD/VA territory - all highway, and I don't baby this truck. It still runs like the day I drove it off the lot.
Missing the little trucks
I've owned my S10 for quite a few years and have moved things that most full-sized trucks couldn't. With the zr2 package I had the advantage of a large truck in a small build and it has never let me down, but as I grow older I realize I need a larger truck. A shame to loose ( almost a family member) it.
Last Chevy S10
Junk, junk, and more junk from the GM people. I owned an older S10 (1985) and put 169,000 miles on it. This one has been one nightmare after another. I used to be a GM mechanic, so I saved myself a lot of repair bills. But fuel pump,O2 sensors, map sensor, two coils, various distributor caps, they say napa has the best one, I'm going to try it next. K&N filter helps on gas mileage just as long as you don't spray much oil on it. Intake gaskets leaked antifreeze out instead of in ,so it didn't blow motor, lucky! The check engine light is almost always on and I can't get my brake lights to go out, which by the way is a common problem usualy caused by the master switch.
