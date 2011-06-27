Used 1998 Chevrolet S-10 Consumer Reviews

1998 s10 Daniel , 05/17/2016 LS 2dr Extended Cab Stepside SB 11 of 12 people found this review helpful This is a great little truck for a first truck. Got mine with 129 K miles. And just sold it for something bigger. The double Cardan u joint did make a noise but that just happens with the post 1995 models.overall was reliable and a great daily driver with the 4 cylinder engine. Not worth a lot of money but it gets you a bed and up to 26mph for inexpensive purchase prices. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Will last forever driven_it_all , 10/02/2012 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought mine used in 2000 with 34k miles. Sold her in 2011 with 240k miles. Pros -never replaced clutch -brakes last long time -never any major work done -decent on gas -took the abuse I gave to it. -motor and transmission are very good Cons -cosmetic & electrical issues -a/c issues ( I gave up after 3rd time) -leaks oil at 100k miles -cluster went out at 200k Would highly recommend if you are looking for a reliable cheap truck. Report Abuse

1998 S10 ZR2 Ext Cab Bigstik , 05/27/2003 9 of 12 people found this review helpful An extremely reliable vehicle from the day I drove it of the lot. Very limited repairs needed over the 5.5 years I have owned it. Ask your mechanic about these 4.3 liter Vortec V6 engines, he'll tell you that they are built for the long haul. I tow my 19' Sea Ray, haul mulch, furniture, and anything else that will fit in the bed, and racked up about 60,000 miles the first 2 years working the MD/VA territory - all highway, and I don't baby this truck. It still runs like the day I drove it off the lot. Report Abuse

1998 ZR2 jbl_forever , 05/05/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This vehicle is very fun to drive and the look of it is very appealing. I have owned this vehicle for one year and have put over $2500 in repairs. The guy before me must have not taken care of it. I didn't go more than two months without something going wrong. I was at the repair shop frequently. Although it caused me some headaches, I would defintely own another ZR2 and they are worth the money, as long as you take care of it. Report Abuse