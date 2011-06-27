  1. Home
Used 1998 Chevrolet S-10 Consumer Reviews

1998 s10

Daniel, 05/17/2016
LS 2dr Extended Cab Stepside SB
This is a great little truck for a first truck. Got mine with 129 K miles. And just sold it for something bigger. The double Cardan u joint did make a noise but that just happens with the post 1995 models.overall was reliable and a great daily driver with the 4 cylinder engine. Not worth a lot of money but it gets you a bed and up to 26mph for inexpensive purchase prices.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Will last forever

driven_it_all, 10/02/2012
I bought mine used in 2000 with 34k miles. Sold her in 2011 with 240k miles. Pros -never replaced clutch -brakes last long time -never any major work done -decent on gas -took the abuse I gave to it. -motor and transmission are very good Cons -cosmetic & electrical issues -a/c issues ( I gave up after 3rd time) -leaks oil at 100k miles -cluster went out at 200k Would highly recommend if you are looking for a reliable cheap truck.

1998 S10 ZR2 Ext Cab

Bigstik, 05/27/2003
An extremely reliable vehicle from the day I drove it of the lot. Very limited repairs needed over the 5.5 years I have owned it. Ask your mechanic about these 4.3 liter Vortec V6 engines, he'll tell you that they are built for the long haul. I tow my 19' Sea Ray, haul mulch, furniture, and anything else that will fit in the bed, and racked up about 60,000 miles the first 2 years working the MD/VA territory - all highway, and I don't baby this truck. It still runs like the day I drove it off the lot.

1998 ZR2

jbl_forever, 05/05/2005
This vehicle is very fun to drive and the look of it is very appealing. I have owned this vehicle for one year and have put over $2500 in repairs. The guy before me must have not taken care of it. I didn't go more than two months without something going wrong. I was at the repair shop frequently. Although it caused me some headaches, I would defintely own another ZR2 and they are worth the money, as long as you take care of it.

I could have done better...

What was I thinking?, 05/16/2003
My gut instinct was not to buy this truck, but somehow that day I kinda liked it. The possibility of a few quirks would have been acceptable since I only needed it for home ownership purposes. When I took it to an independent mechanic I learned it couldn't even pass a simple state safety inspection. Poor build quality had sent it to be traded in, and the dealer wouldn't give it the help it needed without added cost. There are several, better choices out there for the consumer to choose from.

