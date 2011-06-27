Used 1994 Chevrolet S-10 Consumer Reviews

237,000 Miles tngatorfan , 08/12/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this truck in 2000 from the original owner for college and it has gone the distance. It just died after 237,000 miles with only minor repairs to the engine and body. This was a fantastic vehicle and loved the style and fuel economy it provided. I towed my boat and used it to move three times during its life. I would replace the engine but it is no longer worth the cost. I changed the oil every three to four thousand miles. If you take care of it; it will take care of you. Report Abuse

A High-school dream WStoney , 11/03/2015 2dr Regular Cab SB 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought my Chevy S10 for $1000 dollars at 200k miles (only because the owner thought it had a cracked head, but it was perfectly fine and just a spark plug wire came loose) and I have to say, it's been a great first vehicle. I used it to learn how to drive manual and it's still going strong. The little 2.2l 4 cylinder can move this truck pretty quick on the city streets, but I wouldn't recommend it for constant use on interstate highways. The gas mileage is great, insurance is cheap (for me at least) and it has maintained great reliability. The only part I have a problem with is the ignition module on top of the steering column under the dash, as it will go out about once or twice a year, but as soon as I did it once, it's a quick swap and the part only costs about $8. My truck has been beaten up a bit from previous owners and had me grind the gears while learning how to drive it, but it's still as strong as my dad's was when he had his. My S10 was lowered and I believe it increased the cornering pretty well, and it feels very strong compared to some other trucks. If I was to get my child a first vehicle, a manual 2.2l S10 would be first choice for its reliability, tolerance to abuse, and the great gas mileage. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

300,000 miles and still going strong Brad , 07/28/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought the S10 in the fall of 1994 because I just relocated to Northeastern Ohio and I needed four wheel drive for the winter. I have never been left stranded by this truck and beyond routine maintenance I have had no repair issues. I would recommend these trucks to anyone. Report Abuse

Great Vehicle! dmw78 , 02/17/2015 LS 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my S10 brand new in 1994 and it has never left me sit. It runs great even with 160,000+ miles on it. There is no rust anywhere, which is great for having it up north in the snow. The 4WD works like a charm. The only problem I had with it was the anit-lock brakes. I kept telling them I had a problem. They caused me to slam a Honda Civic in the rear. It put the rear bumper of the Civic in the back seat, while I had less than $200.00 damage to the S10. The next week there was a recall for the anti-lock brakes. They have worked ever since. Take care of your S10 and it will take care of you. I love mine, probably never get rid of it. The paint is starting to show wear after 21 years. Report Abuse