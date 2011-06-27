Used 1991 Chevrolet R/V 3500 Series Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1991 R/V 3500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed manual4-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual4-speed manual4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity40.0 gal.40.0 gal.40.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm190 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height73.7 in.73.7 in.73.7 in.
Wheel base164.5 in.164.5 in.164.5 in.
Length246.4 in.246.4 in.246.4 in.
Width79.6 in.79.6 in.79.6 in.
Gross weight9000 lbs.10000 lbs.9000 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Red
  • Red Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Light Sandstone Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Pastel Blue
  • Tangier Orange
  • Silver Metallic
  • Red
  • Red Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Light Sandstone Metallic
  • Pastel Blue
  • Tangier Orange
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • White
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Light Sandstone Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • White
  • Pastel Blue
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Red
  • Black
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
