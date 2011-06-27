  1. Home
Used 2000 Chevrolet Prizm Features & Specs

Overview
Engine Type: Gas
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Drive Type: Front wheel drive
Cylinders: Inline 4
Combined MPG: 30
Drivetrain
Drive type: Front wheel drive
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy): 27/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy): 356.4/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity: 13.2 gal.
Combined MPG: 30
Fuel type: Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque: 125 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size: 1.8 l
Horsepower: 125 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle: 34.0 ft.
Base engine type: Gas
Cylinders: Inline 4
Safety
head airbags: Not available
side-mounted airbags: Optional
Front Seats
Front head room: 39.3 in.
Front leg room: 42.5 in.
Front hip room: 50.5 in.
Front shoulder room: 52.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room: 36.9 in.
Rear hip Room: 51.2 in.
Rear leg room: 33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room: 52.2 in.
Measurements
Length: 174.2 in.
Curb weight: 2403 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place: 12.1 cu.ft.
Height: 53.7 in.
Wheel base: 97.1 in.
Width: 66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Light Neutral
  • Light Neutral
  • Dark Charcoal
