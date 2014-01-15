Used 1997 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for Sale Near Me

  1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS
    used

    1998 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS

    109,676 miles

    $2,497

    Details
  1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS

    124,018 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $2,500

    $826 Below Market
    Details
  1995 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Z34
    used

    1995 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Z34

    16,502 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,999

    Details
  1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS

    69,531 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,950

    Details
  1995 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Z34
    used

    1995 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Z34

    32,954 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,968

    Details
  1995 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS
    used

    1995 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS

    84,462 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,650

    Details
  1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS

    152,282 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $2,373

    Details
  1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS

    122,423 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $5,000

    Details
  1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS

    140,219 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,140

    Details
  2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

    9,640 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,400

    Details
  2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

    160,245 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,990

    Details
  2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

    143,576 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,900

    Details
  2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS in Red
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

    129,852 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,990

    Details
  2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

    96,090 miles

    $4,991

    Details
  2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS in White
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS

    66,623 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,987

    Details
  2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

    157,132 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $1,995

    $270 Below Market
    Details
  2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS in Black
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

    120,748 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,995

    $2,011 Below Market
    Details
  2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS in Black
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS

    19,429 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,505

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 61 listings
  • 5
    (43%)
  • 4
    (31%)
  • 3
    (20%)
  • 2
    (6%)
1997 Monte Carlo LS
1997_,01/15/2014
Our monte carlo was purchased brand new in January of 97. 250,000 miles and 4 family members later, all that its needed is a head gasket, an alternator, and regular mantinence. It's a great car for long trips, in town, and as a highschool car.
