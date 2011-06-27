  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Monte Carlo
  4. Used 1996 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Monte Carlo
Overview
See Monte Carlo Inventory
See Monte Carlo Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1821
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247.5/396.0 mi.297.0/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.16.5 gal.
Combined MPG1821
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l3.1 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5200 rpm160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.37.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room53.4 in.53.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.51.6 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.57.6 in.
Measurements
Length200.7 in.200.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3436 lbs.3306 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.15.7 cu.ft.
Height53.8 in.53.8 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Torch Red
  • Black
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Sherwood Green Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Granite Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Medium Lichen Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Sherwood Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
See Monte Carlo InventorySee Monte Carlo Inventory

Related Used 1996 Chevrolet Monte Carlo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles