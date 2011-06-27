  1. Home
Used 2000 Chevrolet Metro Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Metro
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG363434
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)32/41 mpg31/38 mpg31/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)329.6/422.3 mi.319.3/391.4 mi.319.3/391.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.3 gal.10.3 gal.10.3 gal.
Combined MPG363434
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque58 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm75 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm75 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.0 l1.3 l1.3 l
Horsepower55 hp @ 5700 rpm79 hp @ 6000 rpm79 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.31.5 ft.31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 3Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room47.2 in.47.2 in.46.9 in.
Front shoulder room48.9 in.48.9 in.49.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.0 in.36.0 in.37.3 in.
Rear hip Room43.9 in.43.9 in.42.9 in.
Rear leg room32.8 in.32.8 in.32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room48.9 in.48.9 in.48.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity22 cu.ft.22 cu.ft.no
Length149.4 in.149.4 in.164.0 in.
Curb weight1895 lbs.1895 lbs.1984 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.4 cu.ft.8.4 cu.ft.10.3 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.54.7 in.55.4 in.
Wheel base93.1 in.93.1 in.93.1 in.
Width62.6 in.62.6 in.62.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Sunset Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Sunset Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Sunset Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Gray
  • Gray
