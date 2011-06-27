2020 Chevrolet Malibu Consumer Reviews
Surprisingly Nice!
I rented a 2020 Malibu with the base 1.5L engine and the CVT transmission which I had initially expected to perform horribly on the highway. I was wrong and this car was a pleasant surprise in almost every regard. I averaged 37 MPG in mixed city/highway driving, the car rode very smoothly and handled better than expected. The seats were comfortable, even on a 5 hour drive and there was enough space for 4 adults to be comfortable the whole time. The android auto worked flawlessly and the heated seats were quick to warm up and the settings allowed for optimal comfort. Overall, I was highly impressed with this car, particularly because I expected to be disappointed. My lease on my Terrain ends in a few months and I may replace it with a new Malibu. The Malibu handles better, gets better MPG and overall was more fun to drive.
The car I didn't know I wanted
I went to Auto Nation Arrowhead to look at a 2019 Impala LT I had been checking on line and when I sat down with Debbie Ponticelli, who I was referred to by a friend who has bought a few from her over the years. She sat me in this white Malibu with a four cylinder engine, everything I thought I didn't want. No color and a small motor. But took the car for a test ride which I was fairly impressed with, so I went through with the deal. Now that I've had it for a couple weeks, I'm getting the feel for how it drives and the car is starting to adapt to my driving style. I'm very happy with my purchase. Mind you I put down a minimum of 300 miles a week. Have about 1200 on it now. Would most definitely recommend a new Malibu to anyone who's looking for a spacious and zippy daily driver. NICE CAR
Built with the least in every aspect
Unfortunately, this car is a representation of Chevrolet in 2020. I’ve owned Chevys since 2010 (4 of them) and every year I replaced one with another, the built quality and sturdiness has gone down dramatically as the options have gone up in numbers (a bit) but with unimpressive punches. The Malibu interior looks like a slick 2010 interior, not a state of the art 2020 car. The material of my LS is cheap at best, rough feeling and very soft like a sponge with too much air in it. The screen is slow, laggy and of poor graphic quality. On top of that, if you go deep into a menu like music on Airplay, pressing the Music app button won’t bring you back to the main Music screen. You have to press, Back, Back, exit etc. Not very safe while driving. Also, you will have to put up with unexplainable control lags while changing songs. I pressed Next song on the steering wheel and it took 10 seconds for the song to change. I drove other cars (Mazda and Nissan) and the controls never lagged. The trunk is relatively large but tight, has quite a bit of metal exposed at the top, instead of being fully covered so you don’t scratch something you store in there. There is no handle to close the trunk so you have to put your fingers on the outside, either leaving finger marks on the car or dirt on your hands. Who does that anymore? The steering wheel is not comfortable unless held from the top, which makes for sore shoulders after long drives. The Center console has small cup holders and even smaller little space to put... i don’t know what you can put in there, making the console completely useless to store anything that won’t blow away from opening your windows. The main storage is a big hole without any separators. The glove box is very wide but not deep enough to even put a box of tissues without having to crush it a bit. There is also only 1 USB connector. All in all, it is a pretty looking car that feel like it was built with saving pennies from top to bottom in mind more than anything else. It also feels like there was too much emphasis in having a big empty space so the car feels big, which it does, but you end up with a car that feels empty.
Great Auto
It's a great car for the money.
Not competitive
I am renting one for one week but when compared to other midsize sedans it is a far cry ( Camry, Accord, Sonata, Optima, Passat, etc). Let's start with the good. I drove mostly 75-80 mph and the car was very quiet at hwy speeds and was getting an average of 35 mpg. When compared to the 2018 Nissan Altima I rented last year, the transmission of the Malibu while a CVT, is infinitely better than the Nissan. The infotainment is good and apple/Android car play is very nice. Screen is of a good size and graphics are good. Basic speakers are just ok. It does have a fairly large panoramic sunroof, but the cover is just fabric not like a fabric covered piece of plastic...feels cheap. Now the bad...the rental car was very new with only about 4,000 miles. There were some creaks and groans coming from the dashboard that won't be find in the competitors. The 1,5l engine is underpowered and can't tell it is a turbo. Now, Honda knows how to make 1.5l turbos. Not Chevy. Inside comfort is a bit lacking. Front seats aren't that comfortable and after 5 hours driving I still couldn't find a comfortable position although the seats were powered. Lights are really underpowered and can barely see at night. If Toyota Corolla offers standard LED driving lights since 2014, why can't Chevy? My rental car was an LT trim which should be fairly well equipped. Weirdly, doesn't have any new modern safety features such as blind spot monitoring, brake assist, automated cruise control..etc. It does have on star. I don't like a lot of the new safety features such as lane keep and auto braking but blind spot monitoring?? All cars have it. If I was playing "The Price is Right" I would guess this was about $14-15,000 vehicle but obviously it isn't. It is worth about 14-15,000 though when brand new.
