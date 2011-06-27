Used 2018 Chevrolet Malibu Consumer Reviews

Short & to the point Vinnie , 08/22/2017 LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 70 of 71 people found this review helpful I traded my '14 for an '18, total redesign, much more roomier... especially in the back seat. Here's the rundown: Pros: It's roomy and comfortable, gives a smooth, quiet ride, has plenty of room in the back seat and trunk, has the features you need on the LS model...without the stuff you don't need ( example:. It has tilt and telescoping wheel, back up camera, OnStar, Bluetooth, internet access, USB ports), Android Auto, auto stop feature, push button start, 6-way adjustable seats, great mileage....so far, averaging 45 MPG. Yes. 45. Cons:. Base engine built for economy, not speed---you won't be winning any red light races, no glove box light, cubbies are weirdly shaped, telescoping wheel does not come out far enough, cup holders small and not adjustable, no vanity mirror lights, no rub strip trim along the doors--- car will get dings easily. Minor stuff, but overall, I highly recommend this car, especially for what you get for the price. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Just NO! Leah , 07/29/2019 LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful This will be my third Malibu. I had an 08, 15 now an 18. I bought the 08 used. Had it about 8 years drove it into the ground but never had one problem with that car till the end. The 15 was by far my favorite. Bought it new. no issues 80k miles when I had to give it back (lease). NO ISSUES!!! 18' worst decision I've ever made. The technology on this car is a FAR step back from the 15. Have had it just under 5 months and it's at the dealer for mechanical issues. Apparently we are not the only ones having the acceleration issue on this vehicle. No warning lights to indicate a problem so all we get is we can't duplicate your concern and there's no lights to tell us something is wrong. When you can't accelerate your vehicle on a merge Lane into a highway which I have to do to get to work daily...that's a major hazard. It's not lawn mower engine as one would think, it literally drops out as no gas is being sent to the engine. Would love to know what's actually wrong with all these cars that is having this same problem and would love GM to acknowledge our issues

Car is a Lemon!!! Antoine King , 08/19/2019 LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Car is going to get someone killed. Car just stalls out whenever it wants. No warning lights no nothing. You go to step on the gas and nothing happens. Happened a few times I was like maybe it's just breaking in. The more I drive it the worse the problem gets. Then the car loses power all over sometimes when you stop the air goes down really low. Or if I'm on the phone the air goes down I have to manually turn the air back up after I have started sweating from realizing what happened to the air. Car is embarrassing and needs to be recalled. Car is very dangerous. Taking it to the dealer until they can duplicate the problem because I have had plenty of cars and never no car as bad as this one and I brought it brand new it has 22k on it now. Drives like it has 200k like it's going to die any minute. Something has to be done about this car!!!!!!! What to put 0 stars but it won't allow me to so I'll just pick the 1!!!!!

Traction Control and Check engine light BKG Kirkwood , 01/29/2019 LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 37 of 42 people found this review helpful Caution with this car -- When the Traction Control is activated , the screen shows a notice of " ENGINE POWER IS REDUCED". When it states REDUCED it means that you are in a lower than Low Gear and cannot accelerate above 10-15 miles per hour. You have to pull over, turn off motor for 15 to 30 seconds to get out of this driving mode. Then the check engine symbol comes on for 24 hours and will reset and disappear if nothing is wrong. True experience -- I turned right onto a fwy ramp and the Traction Control kicked in ( for no reason). I am in low-low gear on the ramp, cars behind me and cannot go faster then 15 mph. Entered fwy slow and almost had an encounter with an 18 wheeler before I could pull onto the fwy shoulder , turn off motor so the system could reset. Also, major issue with the rear braking mechanisms . Noisy and there is a lag time after I remove my foot from the brake pedal. This is such an attractive car , inside and out, but cannot be in my barn.