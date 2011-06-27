Used 2018 Chevrolet Malibu Consumer Reviews
Short & to the point
I traded my '14 for an '18, total redesign, much more roomier... especially in the back seat. Here's the rundown: Pros: It's roomy and comfortable, gives a smooth, quiet ride, has plenty of room in the back seat and trunk, has the features you need on the LS model...without the stuff you don't need ( example:. It has tilt and telescoping wheel, back up camera, OnStar, Bluetooth, internet access, USB ports), Android Auto, auto stop feature, push button start, 6-way adjustable seats, great mileage....so far, averaging 45 MPG. Yes. 45. Cons:. Base engine built for economy, not speed---you won't be winning any red light races, no glove box light, cubbies are weirdly shaped, telescoping wheel does not come out far enough, cup holders small and not adjustable, no vanity mirror lights, no rub strip trim along the doors--- car will get dings easily. Minor stuff, but overall, I highly recommend this car, especially for what you get for the price.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Just NO!
This will be my third Malibu. I had an 08, 15 now an 18. I bought the 08 used. Had it about 8 years drove it into the ground but never had one problem with that car till the end. The 15 was by far my favorite. Bought it new. no issues 80k miles when I had to give it back (lease). NO ISSUES!!! 18' worst decision I've ever made. The technology on this car is a FAR step back from the 15. Have had it just under 5 months and it's at the dealer for mechanical issues. Apparently we are not the only ones having the acceleration issue on this vehicle. No warning lights to indicate a problem so all we get is we can't duplicate your concern and there's no lights to tell us something is wrong. When you can't accelerate your vehicle on a merge Lane into a highway which I have to do to get to work daily...that's a major hazard. It's not lawn mower engine as one would think, it literally drops out as no gas is being sent to the engine. Would love to know what's actually wrong with all these cars that is having this same problem and would love GM to acknowledge our issues
Car is a Lemon!!!
Car is going to get someone killed. Car just stalls out whenever it wants. No warning lights no nothing. You go to step on the gas and nothing happens. Happened a few times I was like maybe it’s just breaking in. The more I drive it the worse the problem gets. Then the car loses power all over sometimes when you stop the air goes down really low. Or if I’m on the phone the air goes down I have to manually turn the air back up after I have started sweating from realizing what happened to the air. Car is embarrassing and needs to be recalled. Car is very dangerous. Taking it to the dealer until they can duplicate the problem because I have had plenty of cars and never no car as bad as this one and I brought it brand new it has 22k on it now. Drives like it has 200k like it’s going to die any minute. Something has to be done about this car!!!!!!! What to put 0 stars but it won’t allow me to so I’ll just pick the 1!!!!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Traction Control and Check engine light
Caution with this car -- When the Traction Control is activated , the screen shows a notice of " ENGINE POWER IS REDUCED". When it states REDUCED it means that you are in a lower than Low Gear and cannot accelerate above 10-15 miles per hour. You have to pull over, turn off motor for 15 to 30 seconds to get out of this driving mode. Then the check engine symbol comes on for 24 hours and will reset and disappear if nothing is wrong. True experience -- I turned right onto a fwy ramp and the Traction Control kicked in ( for no reason). I am in low-low gear on the ramp, cars behind me and cannot go faster then 15 mph. Entered fwy slow and almost had an encounter with an 18 wheeler before I could pull onto the fwy shoulder , turn off motor so the system could reset. Also, major issue with the rear braking mechanisms . Noisy and there is a lag time after I remove my foot from the brake pedal. This is such an attractive car , inside and out, but cannot be in my barn.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Dangerous in traffic!
Nice looking, comfortable, roomy, well laid out, handles nicely but ..... dangerous in traffic. Throttle response is inconsistent - more lag than turbo. Flat acceleration until well over 2k rpms. When trying to make a quick lane change in Chicago rush hour traffic I mashed the accelerator and .... nothing! The squirrels forgot to get up on the treadmill for a good 2-3 seconds, which is a lot when you're trying to jump into the off ramp lane I. Chicago rush hour. Haven't seen worse throttle response since I drove a 69 VW Bus 40 years ago. Fine on the interstate but even then huff's and puffs to maintain 75 on even the mild slopes. Superior to similar imports in every way but power and mileage - that sucks as well. 25 mpg from an underpowered sedan is underwhelming.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the Malibu
Related Used 2018 Chevrolet Malibu info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer