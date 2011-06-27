Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid Consumer Reviews

2013 Malibu ECO 2SA ticner58 , 12/10/2012 23 of 25 people found this review helpful I can't understand all of the negative reviews about this car that are out there from certain publications. I now have 3000 miles and simply love this car. I just did a 880 mile one way trip on all interstate driving and averaged 34.3 mpg. This is while driving between 70 & 77 mph all of the way. Under regular driving, 55-60, I have attained over 40 mpg while commuting to work (18 miles one way). Some publications say to purchase the Camry, Pris or Sonota hybrids over this car. Go ahead and price them out using 2SA option, add a sunroof and see what price you get. I found that I was able to get exactly what I wanted, without getting other options that I didn't want or need with the Malibu. Report Abuse

High Quality Interior and Great Ride roadwarrior26 , 07/18/2012 16 of 18 people found this review helpful This is a great car. I have over 2000 miles on the car already and its averaging 33 mpg. Its a smooth car to drive and has more than adequate pick up speed when passing other cars on the road. The interior and exterior of the vehicle are very attractive and its a real pleasure to drive. Report Abuse

Excellant c4ddym4n , 03/12/2013 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Love this Malibu. I traded my 2010 2LT with 59k miles for this ECO 2SA with leather. I travel city/hwy and was getting 24MPG now I am getting 29 MPG City/Hwy. Less engine noise and more power. Shuts engine off at stop lights, restarts when I remove my foot from the brake, seamless. Report Abuse

Feel smart for buying this car dgl7 , 08/04/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful The ride of this car is very smooth and very quiet.It's not going to win any contests in the 0-60MPH area, but it will get 30-32 MPG in mixed highway and city driving.Strictly highway driving will yield at least the 37mpg that it's rated for and possibly more depending how heavy your foot gets.Previously had an Acura TL,and I can say that the Malibu outshines the TL in nearly every category.Interior materials including leather are high quality. MyLink system fully integrates with my iPhone including putting album art on the screen. This car is a joy to drive and when I look around at other sedans like the TL or the Lexus IS I feel pretty smart with my decision to buy the Malibu for much less Report Abuse