Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid Consumer Reviews
2013 Malibu ECO 2SA
I can't understand all of the negative reviews about this car that are out there from certain publications. I now have 3000 miles and simply love this car. I just did a 880 mile one way trip on all interstate driving and averaged 34.3 mpg. This is while driving between 70 & 77 mph all of the way. Under regular driving, 55-60, I have attained over 40 mpg while commuting to work (18 miles one way). Some publications say to purchase the Camry, Pris or Sonota hybrids over this car. Go ahead and price them out using 2SA option, add a sunroof and see what price you get. I found that I was able to get exactly what I wanted, without getting other options that I didn't want or need with the Malibu.
High Quality Interior and Great Ride
This is a great car. I have over 2000 miles on the car already and its averaging 33 mpg. Its a smooth car to drive and has more than adequate pick up speed when passing other cars on the road. The interior and exterior of the vehicle are very attractive and its a real pleasure to drive.
Excellant
Love this Malibu. I traded my 2010 2LT with 59k miles for this ECO 2SA with leather. I travel city/hwy and was getting 24MPG now I am getting 29 MPG City/Hwy. Less engine noise and more power. Shuts engine off at stop lights, restarts when I remove my foot from the brake, seamless.
Feel smart for buying this car
The ride of this car is very smooth and very quiet.It's not going to win any contests in the 0-60MPH area, but it will get 30-32 MPG in mixed highway and city driving.Strictly highway driving will yield at least the 37mpg that it's rated for and possibly more depending how heavy your foot gets.Previously had an Acura TL,and I can say that the Malibu outshines the TL in nearly every category.Interior materials including leather are high quality. MyLink system fully integrates with my iPhone including putting album art on the screen. This car is a joy to drive and when I look around at other sedans like the TL or the Lexus IS I feel pretty smart with my decision to buy the Malibu for much less
Fantastic refined midsize sedan
I bought a '13 Malibu ECO last week and have been loving it. Compared to other mid size cars I've driven, this new Malibu is something special. It offers a rewarding, precise drive, highly refined drivetrain, top-of-the-class interior, and great seats for tall people. Its compromises are an only moderately impressive fuel economy figure and moderate size interior. I have owned some very fast cars, and the suspension on this car is one of the most impressive I have driven. It manages to have luxury-level refinement while being very precise and settled during high speed cornering. If you're looking for a mid size car with very high refinement, this is it.
