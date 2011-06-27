Used 2004 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx Hatchback Consumer Reviews
I love this car!
I bought this car used with 8800 miles on it. It now has over 135,000 miles and is still going strong! This is the most reliable car I've ever owned! I get great gas mileage and it is comfortable to drive! I drive 120 miles round trip M-F to work and back. This car is very roomy and practical! I love the hatchback and the fact that the seats fold down. I can haul TONS in this car! This car accelerates quickly and stops fast. Blind spots are limited so seeing out the windows is easy. There is really nothing I can say negatively about this car!
Bring it Back
Bought this car new and only have 93,000 miles on it. I have been hit once in the left rear quarter panel and had it repaired back to new! I was getting 37mpg on the freeway for the first few yeas but I am still getting 35mpg today. In town is not so great. I absolutely love this car! I really enjoy driving it either around town or on the freeway. Still has great acceleration. Have only replaced thermostat, serpentine belt and brakes and a spring. Muffler has a small hole in it which is not surprising - in Wisconsin. Everything still works (knock on wood). The remote fob broke but I am getting it fixed at a jewelers as it needs to be soldered.
So many things to say...
Where to start? I bought this car from a used car lot in October 2011, with just over 100,000 miles for $6,500. The seat frame needed to be welded, and the other side did later. The water filter needed replacing, the belt broke in November 2011, left front wheel bearing broke in January 2012, air conditioner broke in May 2012, right front wheel bearing, spindle, hub cap, and others melted together in November 2012, as well as left front wheel bearing breaking again, back seat handle is broke, two remotes, CD player is jammed, shakes when braking, cruise control half works, etc. etc. Bad car, don't buy!
LAWSUIT IN THE MAKING????
Jan. 2010 I was pregnant with my 3rd child, and also dealing with the death of my mother. I needed a car that was reliable and safe for my kids. I loved how the car was small enough for me, but roomy enough for the kids. Test drive went great. Got the car home and seat broke, handles on seats broke, gas leak made baby very sick, power locks possessed, power steering freezes at times, cruise control works when it wants, horn honks randomly but not when its needed, CD ate my CD's and refuses to give them back, seat belts, brakes, wheels, etc. Seems to me that someone was extremely doped up when they built this car. Unsafe! Unfair to us consumers with high maint. bills. [non-permissible content removed]
Excellent car
I have this car since jan 2004, I never had any serious problem, the mileage per gallon is excellent. I drove this car at 60 miles per hour on a wet snow condition, the traction control were impressive, never swerved.
