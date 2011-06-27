  1. Home
Used 1992 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg16/21 mpg16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/420.0 mi.320.0/420.0 mi.320.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque175 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm175 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm175 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l3.1 l3.1 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4400 rpm120 hp @ 4400 rpm120 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle43.1 ft.43.1 ft.43.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room35.7 in.35.7 in.35.7 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Front shoulder room60.6 in.60.6 in.60.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno35.6 in.35.6 in.
Rear hip Roomno55.2 in.55.2 in.
Rear leg roomno33.1 in.33.1 in.
Rear shoulder roomno62.3 in.62.3 in.
Measurements
Height65.7 in.65.7 in.65.7 in.
Wheel base109.8 in.109.8 in.109.8 in.
Length194.2 in.194.2 in.194.2 in.
Width73.9 in.73.9 in.73.9 in.
Curb weight3524 lbs.3524 lbs.3524 lbs.
Maximum cargo capacityno65 cu.ft.65 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in placeno18.4 cu.ft.18.4 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Tangier Orange
  • Warm Gray Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
