Used 2015 Chevrolet Impala Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Impala Sedan
LS Fleet 4dr Sedan w/1FL (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,949*
Total Cash Price
$16,009
LS Fleet 4dr Sedan w/2FL (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,284*
Total Cash Price
$21,502
LT 4dr Sedan w/1LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,694*
Total Cash Price
$22,130
LT 4dr Sedan w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,244*
Total Cash Price
$15,695
LS 4dr Sedan w/1LS (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,637*
Total Cash Price
$21,659
LTZ 4dr Sedan w/1LZ (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,654*
Total Cash Price
$16,323
LT 4dr Sedan w/3LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,104*
Total Cash Price
$22,758
LTZ 4dr Sedan w/2LZ (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,244*
Total Cash Price
$15,695
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Impala Sedan LS Fleet 4dr Sedan w/1FL (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$763
|$785
|$810
|$833
|$859
|$4,050
|Maintenance
|$1,405
|$1,538
|$528
|$2,117
|$2,419
|$8,007
|Repairs
|$443
|$512
|$599
|$699
|$815
|$3,067
|Taxes & Fees
|$881
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,049
|Financing
|$861
|$693
|$512
|$321
|$115
|$2,502
|Depreciation
|$3,786
|$1,684
|$1,481
|$1,314
|$1,179
|$9,444
|Fuel
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$1,565
|$1,612
|$1,660
|$7,830
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,614
|$6,773
|$5,537
|$6,937
|$7,089
|$35,949
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Impala Sedan LS Fleet 4dr Sedan w/2FL (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,025
|$1,055
|$1,088
|$1,119
|$1,154
|$5,440
|Maintenance
|$1,886
|$2,066
|$710
|$2,843
|$3,250
|$10,755
|Repairs
|$595
|$688
|$804
|$938
|$1,095
|$4,120
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,184
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,408
|Financing
|$1,156
|$930
|$688
|$432
|$155
|$3,361
|Depreciation
|$5,085
|$2,262
|$1,989
|$1,765
|$1,584
|$12,685
|Fuel
|$1,981
|$2,040
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$10,516
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,912
|$9,097
|$7,436
|$9,317
|$9,522
|$48,284
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Impala Sedan LT 4dr Sedan w/1LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,120
|$1,152
|$1,187
|$5,599
|Maintenance
|$1,942
|$2,126
|$730
|$2,926
|$3,345
|$11,069
|Repairs
|$612
|$708
|$828
|$966
|$1,127
|$4,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,218
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,449
|Financing
|$1,190
|$957
|$708
|$444
|$159
|$3,459
|Depreciation
|$5,234
|$2,328
|$2,047
|$1,816
|$1,630
|$13,055
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,289
|$9,362
|$7,653
|$9,589
|$9,800
|$49,694
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Impala Sedan LT 4dr Sedan w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$748
|$770
|$794
|$817
|$842
|$3,971
|Maintenance
|$1,377
|$1,508
|$518
|$2,075
|$2,372
|$7,850
|Repairs
|$434
|$502
|$587
|$685
|$799
|$3,007
|Taxes & Fees
|$864
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,028
|Financing
|$844
|$679
|$502
|$315
|$113
|$2,453
|Depreciation
|$3,712
|$1,651
|$1,452
|$1,288
|$1,156
|$9,259
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,425
|$6,640
|$5,428
|$6,801
|$6,950
|$35,244
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Impala Sedan LS 4dr Sedan w/1LS (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$1,096
|$1,127
|$1,162
|$5,480
|Maintenance
|$1,900
|$2,081
|$715
|$2,864
|$3,273
|$10,833
|Repairs
|$599
|$693
|$810
|$945
|$1,103
|$4,150
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,192
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,419
|Financing
|$1,165
|$937
|$693
|$435
|$156
|$3,385
|Depreciation
|$5,123
|$2,278
|$2,004
|$1,777
|$1,595
|$12,777
|Fuel
|$1,995
|$2,055
|$2,117
|$2,180
|$2,245
|$10,593
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,006
|$9,163
|$7,491
|$9,385
|$9,591
|$48,637
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Impala Sedan LTZ 4dr Sedan w/1LZ (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$778
|$801
|$826
|$850
|$876
|$4,130
|Maintenance
|$1,432
|$1,568
|$539
|$2,158
|$2,467
|$8,164
|Repairs
|$451
|$522
|$610
|$712
|$831
|$3,127
|Taxes & Fees
|$899
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,069
|Financing
|$878
|$706
|$522
|$328
|$118
|$2,551
|Depreciation
|$3,860
|$1,717
|$1,510
|$1,340
|$1,202
|$9,629
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,802
|$6,906
|$5,645
|$7,073
|$7,228
|$36,654
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Impala Sedan LT 4dr Sedan w/3LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,085
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$1,185
|$1,221
|$5,758
|Maintenance
|$1,997
|$2,187
|$751
|$3,009
|$3,439
|$11,383
|Repairs
|$629
|$728
|$851
|$993
|$1,159
|$4,360
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,253
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,491
|Financing
|$1,224
|$985
|$728
|$457
|$164
|$3,557
|Depreciation
|$5,382
|$2,394
|$2,105
|$1,868
|$1,676
|$13,426
|Fuel
|$2,097
|$2,159
|$2,224
|$2,291
|$2,359
|$11,130
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,666
|$9,628
|$7,871
|$9,861
|$10,078
|$51,104
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Impala Sedan LTZ 4dr Sedan w/2LZ (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$748
|$770
|$794
|$817
|$842
|$3,971
|Maintenance
|$1,377
|$1,508
|$518
|$2,075
|$2,372
|$7,850
|Repairs
|$434
|$502
|$587
|$685
|$799
|$3,007
|Taxes & Fees
|$864
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,028
|Financing
|$844
|$679
|$502
|$315
|$113
|$2,453
|Depreciation
|$3,712
|$1,651
|$1,452
|$1,288
|$1,156
|$9,259
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,425
|$6,640
|$5,428
|$6,801
|$6,950
|$35,244
Learn about the 2015 Impala
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Chevrolet Impala in Virginia is:not available
