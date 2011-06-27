Used 1994 Chevrolet Impala Consumer Reviews
Always liked em, now I love em
I've always liked this car, when the General first introduced it to media as a car they "might" make, I thought it was hot. Now that I finally own 1, WOW!! I knew it would be fast, but for a car this big to handle so well was a very amazing surprise. I love driving it. Also,driven "sensibly" the gas mileage isn't that bad. I love the body style except for the rounded back end. I think the enterior is cool too I haven't had it long enough to see any recurring problem but a Chevy 350 is a easy motor to maintain, even though it's difficult to change the plugs and wires on the passanger side. whenever I walk up to this long,low,mean-looking black car, I kick myself for not buying one 10 years ago
ok car
good body, paint,handels road very good very good pick up, gas use poor. nice looking car but very overpriced for what you get.
Best SS Ever
After ten years, my '94 Impala SS is still fun to drive and looks good. There is plenty of room for my family of five and all of our stuff fits easily into the Soprano-sized trunk. The acceleration is exciting and the roar of the iron block V-8 never fails to put a smile on my face. I was surprised to see on Edmunds that my car has retained 50% of its value since I bought 10 years ago! The car is very comfortable to drive around town or on a long road trip. Gas mileage is good. I get high teens in town and low 20s on the highway where I cruise at 70. I get the same mpg on a 2003 Honda Odyssey van that has a V-6 and 5 speed automatic.
Stop Living In The Past
I owned this car for a year in '96. Compared to today's cars, it's a slug. Curb weight was 4200 lbs and with only 260 hp, 0-60 was almost 8 seconds. Almost any car today can do that. Handling was great for the time, but a new car would run rings around it now. It was relatively easy to maintain, but not well assembled. I loved the aggressive look then. Today it looks like a brick on wheels. The best part of the SS was it's ability to hold so many passengers and their equipment.
Four Door Corvette
This car has a powerful engine - capable of passing in an instant. Comfort for 5. I have no idea what GM was thinking when they stopped making this car. Maybe they wanted it to be worth something - unlike Chrysler's PT CRUISER.
