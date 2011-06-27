Used 2016 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,830
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/30 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|315.0/525.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
|Torque
|262 lb-ft @ 5300 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.0 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.7 in.
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|56.4 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|57.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.6 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|18.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|200.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3555 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|58.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|123.1 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|110.5 in.
|Width
|72.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|P225/60R16 tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|16 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 24000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
