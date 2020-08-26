Used 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited for Sale Near Me
- 90,441 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,250$3,131 Below Market
- 143,611 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,994$1,230 Below Market
- 75,172 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,995$3,408 Below Market
- 103,190 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,482$1,762 Below Market
- 74,653 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$7,777$1,969 Below Market
- 84,113 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,987$1,687 Below Market
- 196,123 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,999$813 Below Market
- 97,410 miles4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,991$3,619 Below Market
- 139,677 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,980$1,164 Below Market
- 82,213 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,495
- 33,925 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,998$2,053 Below Market
- 84,028 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,492
- 133,527 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,672$1,132 Below Market
- 90,574 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,990$1,221 Below Market
- 112,659 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,980$1,088 Below Market
- 22,645 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,998$1,026 Below Market
- 166,115 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
- 86,217 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,499$1,028 Below Market
This is my 3rd Impala. So, yes I'm slightly biased. After owning 2 Acura's and 3 Honda's (yes I drive many miles each year) the Chevy's have all been as good or better during long-term ownership. This is my 2nd Impala of this generation (2000-2013). The 1st was a 2007 LT with the 3.9L V6 engine and leather. Only options omitted on that model were the 18" wheels, sunroof and Nav. It has 160K miles on it and has only had regular maintenance performed on it. Still gets 27MPG on the highway with a load. Handed it down to my daughter when I bought my latest model - 2014 Impala LTZ Limited. It also has leather but includes sunroof and the 18" wheels. It has the 3.6L V6 under the hood. The 3.9L only had 230 HP while this latest model has 300 HP. Yes, for a 4 door sedan it's really quick. But it still gets 26 - 28 MPG on the highway depending on the load and travel conditions. Not bad. It's very comfortable on long hauls, has a trunk you could hide a baby elephant in and looks pretty sharp. Considering I was able to purchase it for almost $1 a mile used (16,905 miles and price of $17,606) it was a STEAL. The newer Impalas look great, but with many of these "fleet" cars still available with low miles and low prices, save some money and grab one while you can. Might not be the fanciest or prettiest or fastest, but it won't leave you stranded and will be a solid value for quite some time. And the Bose stereo is pretty darn good as well. Nice place to spend a few hours on the road. Bonus - low insurance costs. Change the oil as recommended, keep good tires and brakes on it and it'll last you. Update 3 months later - car is running great! Update 2 years later - car continues to be a solid value. City mileage could be better (even more so if I drove the car less aggressively, but the V6 really sounds sweet!). The driver's seat could use more side bolstering. Better and more foam in the driver's seat bottom cushion would be nice. Bose sound system is really good for stock car stereo. Car eats up highway miles nicely. I wouldn't hesitate to buy another Impala.
