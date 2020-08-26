Used 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited for Sale Near Me

This is my 3rd Impala. So, yes I'm slightly biased. After owning 2 Acura's and 3 Honda's (yes I drive many miles each year) the Chevy's have all been as good or better during long-term ownership. This is my 2nd Impala of this generation (2000-2013). The 1st was a 2007 LT with the 3.9L V6 engine and leather. Only options omitted on that model were the 18" wheels, sunroof and Nav. It has 160K miles on it and has only had regular maintenance performed on it. Still gets 27MPG on the highway with a load. Handed it down to my daughter when I bought my latest model - 2014 Impala LTZ Limited. It also has leather but includes sunroof and the 18" wheels. It has the 3.6L V6 under the hood. The 3.9L only had 230 HP while this latest model has 300 HP. Yes, for a 4 door sedan it's really quick. But it still gets 26 - 28 MPG on the highway depending on the load and travel conditions. Not bad. It's very comfortable on long hauls, has a trunk you could hide a baby elephant in and looks pretty sharp. Considering I was able to purchase it for almost $1 a mile used (16,905 miles and price of $17,606) it was a STEAL. The newer Impalas look great, but with many of these "fleet" cars still available with low miles and low prices, save some money and grab one while you can. Might not be the fanciest or prettiest or fastest, but it won't leave you stranded and will be a solid value for quite some time. And the Bose stereo is pretty darn good as well. Nice place to spend a few hours on the road. Bonus - low insurance costs. Change the oil as recommended, keep good tires and brakes on it and it'll last you. Update 3 months later - car is running great! Update 2 years later - car continues to be a solid value. City mileage could be better (even more so if I drove the car less aggressively, but the V6 really sounds sweet!). The driver's seat could use more side bolstering. Better and more foam in the driver's seat bottom cushion would be nice. Bose sound system is really good for stock car stereo. Car eats up highway miles nicely. I wouldn't hesitate to buy another Impala.

Read more