Used 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LTZ Fleet in Silver
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LTZ Fleet

    90,441 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $7,250

    $3,131 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet in White
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet

    143,611 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $5,994

    $1,230 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet in Silver
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet

    75,172 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $3,408 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet in White
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet

    103,190 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $7,482

    $1,762 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet in Silver
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet

    74,653 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $7,777

    $1,969 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet in White
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet

    84,113 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,987

    $1,687 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LTZ Fleet in Silver
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LTZ Fleet

    196,123 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $3,999

    $813 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet in White
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet

    97,410 miles
    4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,991

    $3,619 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet in Gray
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet

    139,677 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $5,980

    $1,164 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet

    82,213 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet in Silver
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet

    33,925 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $10,998

    $2,053 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet in Black
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet

    84,028 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,492

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet in Gray
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet

    133,527 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $6,672

    $1,132 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet in Gray
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet

    90,574 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $7,990

    $1,221 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LTZ Fleet in Black
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LTZ Fleet

    112,659 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $7,980

    $1,088 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet in Silver
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LS Fleet

    22,645 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,998

    $1,026 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet in Black
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet

    166,115 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet in White
    used

    2014 Chevrolet Impala Limited LT Fleet

    86,217 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $8,499

    $1,028 Below Market
    Details

Great Value
Lowry Croxdale,04/11/2016
LTZ Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
This is my 3rd Impala. So, yes I'm slightly biased. After owning 2 Acura's and 3 Honda's (yes I drive many miles each year) the Chevy's have all been as good or better during long-term ownership. This is my 2nd Impala of this generation (2000-2013). The 1st was a 2007 LT with the 3.9L V6 engine and leather. Only options omitted on that model were the 18" wheels, sunroof and Nav. It has 160K miles on it and has only had regular maintenance performed on it. Still gets 27MPG on the highway with a load. Handed it down to my daughter when I bought my latest model - 2014 Impala LTZ Limited. It also has leather but includes sunroof and the 18" wheels. It has the 3.6L V6 under the hood. The 3.9L only had 230 HP while this latest model has 300 HP. Yes, for a 4 door sedan it's really quick. But it still gets 26 - 28 MPG on the highway depending on the load and travel conditions. Not bad. It's very comfortable on long hauls, has a trunk you could hide a baby elephant in and looks pretty sharp. Considering I was able to purchase it for almost $1 a mile used (16,905 miles and price of $17,606) it was a STEAL. The newer Impalas look great, but with many of these "fleet" cars still available with low miles and low prices, save some money and grab one while you can. Might not be the fanciest or prettiest or fastest, but it won't leave you stranded and will be a solid value for quite some time. And the Bose stereo is pretty darn good as well. Nice place to spend a few hours on the road. Bonus - low insurance costs. Change the oil as recommended, keep good tires and brakes on it and it'll last you. Update 3 months later - car is running great! Update 2 years later - car continues to be a solid value. City mileage could be better (even more so if I drove the car less aggressively, but the V6 really sounds sweet!). The driver's seat could use more side bolstering. Better and more foam in the driver's seat bottom cushion would be nice. Bose sound system is really good for stock car stereo. Car eats up highway miles nicely. I wouldn't hesitate to buy another Impala.
Report abuse
