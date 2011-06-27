Used 2018 Chevrolet Express Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Express Van
LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$43,276*
Total Cash Price
$26,279
LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,142*
Total Cash Price
$26,805
LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,288*
Total Cash Price
$36,002
LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,019*
Total Cash Price
$37,053
LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,721*
Total Cash Price
$36,265
LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,007*
Total Cash Price
$27,330
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Express Van LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$860
|$4,057
|Maintenance
|$692
|$669
|$2,179
|$1,091
|$1,397
|$6,028
|Repairs
|$130
|$307
|$451
|$526
|$612
|$2,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,418
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,602
|Financing
|$1,413
|$1,137
|$841
|$527
|$190
|$4,108
|Depreciation
|$4,980
|$2,193
|$1,949
|$1,750
|$1,595
|$12,467
|Fuel
|$2,446
|$2,520
|$2,595
|$2,673
|$2,754
|$12,988
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,843
|$7,659
|$8,872
|$7,448
|$7,454
|$43,276
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Express Van LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$779
|$803
|$827
|$852
|$877
|$4,138
|Maintenance
|$706
|$682
|$2,223
|$1,113
|$1,425
|$6,149
|Repairs
|$133
|$313
|$460
|$537
|$624
|$2,067
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,446
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,634
|Financing
|$1,441
|$1,160
|$858
|$538
|$194
|$4,190
|Depreciation
|$5,080
|$2,237
|$1,988
|$1,785
|$1,627
|$12,716
|Fuel
|$2,495
|$2,570
|$2,647
|$2,726
|$2,809
|$13,248
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,080
|$7,812
|$9,049
|$7,597
|$7,603
|$44,142
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Express Van LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,144
|$1,178
|$5,558
|Maintenance
|$948
|$917
|$2,985
|$1,495
|$1,914
|$8,258
|Repairs
|$178
|$421
|$618
|$721
|$838
|$2,776
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,943
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,195
|Financing
|$1,936
|$1,558
|$1,152
|$722
|$260
|$5,628
|Depreciation
|$6,823
|$3,004
|$2,670
|$2,398
|$2,185
|$17,080
|Fuel
|$3,351
|$3,452
|$3,555
|$3,662
|$3,773
|$17,794
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,225
|$10,493
|$12,155
|$10,204
|$10,212
|$59,288
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Express Van LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,144
|$1,177
|$1,213
|$5,720
|Maintenance
|$976
|$943
|$3,072
|$1,538
|$1,970
|$8,499
|Repairs
|$183
|$433
|$636
|$742
|$863
|$2,857
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,999
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,259
|Financing
|$1,992
|$1,603
|$1,186
|$743
|$268
|$5,792
|Depreciation
|$7,022
|$3,092
|$2,748
|$2,468
|$2,249
|$17,578
|Fuel
|$3,449
|$3,553
|$3,659
|$3,769
|$3,883
|$18,313
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,699
|$10,799
|$12,510
|$10,502
|$10,510
|$61,019
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Express Van LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$1,152
|$1,187
|$5,599
|Maintenance
|$955
|$923
|$3,007
|$1,506
|$1,928
|$8,319
|Repairs
|$179
|$424
|$622
|$726
|$845
|$2,796
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,957
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,211
|Financing
|$1,950
|$1,569
|$1,161
|$727
|$262
|$5,669
|Depreciation
|$6,872
|$3,026
|$2,690
|$2,415
|$2,201
|$17,204
|Fuel
|$3,375
|$3,478
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$3,801
|$17,923
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,343
|$10,569
|$12,243
|$10,278
|$10,287
|$59,721
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Express Van LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$795
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$4,219
|Maintenance
|$720
|$696
|$2,266
|$1,135
|$1,453
|$6,269
|Repairs
|$135
|$319
|$469
|$547
|$636
|$2,107
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,475
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,666
|Financing
|$1,470
|$1,182
|$875
|$548
|$198
|$4,272
|Depreciation
|$5,179
|$2,281
|$2,027
|$1,820
|$1,659
|$12,966
|Fuel
|$2,544
|$2,621
|$2,699
|$2,780
|$2,864
|$13,508
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,317
|$7,965
|$9,227
|$7,746
|$7,752
|$45,007
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Chevrolet Express in Virginia is:not available
