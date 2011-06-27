Estimated values
2008 BMW Z4 M 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,211
|$13,344
|$15,608
|Clean
|$8,337
|$12,083
|$14,127
|Average
|$6,589
|$9,562
|$11,164
|Rough
|$4,840
|$7,041
|$8,202
Estimated values
2008 BMW Z4 M 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,991
|$17,371
|$20,318
|Clean
|$10,853
|$15,730
|$18,390
|Average
|$8,577
|$12,448
|$14,534
|Rough
|$6,301
|$9,166
|$10,677