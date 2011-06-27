  1. Home
Used 2011 Chevrolet Express Van Consumer Reviews

Very superior to all others tested

appletime, 04/14/2011
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The Express is far superior to Ford's version and superior to all others I tried before I purchased it. Quiet, Very Powerful, Comfortable, Stylish and workmanship receive top scores from my comparisons.

