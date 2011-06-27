Used 1999 Chevrolet Express Van Consumer Reviews
Big Family Hauler
We bought this rascal in lieu of a Suburban and in favor of Ford's one tonner. It has served us well, although the interior finish is better suited for a cheap doll house. Roadability is excellent. I am over 6'3" and not skinny and I can drive for hours in this vehicle without the usual leg cramps, etc. If you are tall and heavy, you understand. As I said, the interior lacks in quality, the carpet wore through 2 years ago, the reclining passenger seat now is a rocking chair, the door panels are impossible to keep attached with use. The engine is flawless as long as it is serviced regularly, it will let you know if you forget. The transmission is still under scrutiny.
Good for everything
I have used this van for heavy hauling, passengers, and road trips. Is better than an SUV in almost every way. More space, more seating, more comfort, and just great for everything!
High mileage problems !
I purchased my 1500 Express 5 years ago, & when I picked it up I started a long drive home, & at 2:30 am on the freeway it quit. 3 days later I was away again after replacing a fuel pump at about 149,000 mi. The rest of my trip was uneventful. Other than the usual wear & tear (brakes, a 2nd in- tank fuel pump,muffler, door lock).I still have the van with 240,000 mi. For the past year or so, it has been running really rough. I changed fuel filter, spark plugs, distributor, rotor, & other parts to no avail. Finally took it to a dealer. $1950 later it has a new computer, injector, vacuum leak repaired, c/w all tuning & reprogramming. For the last 100 miles or so it runs like new !!
Sponsored cars related to the Express
Related Used 1999 Chevrolet Express Van info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner