Used 1996 Chevrolet Express Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|no
|no
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/17 mpg
|no
|no
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|372.0/527.0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|31.0 gal.
|31.0 gal.
|31.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|no
|no
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|335 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|335 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|335 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|5.7 l
|5.7 l
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 4600 rpm
|250 hp @ 4600 rpm
|250 hp @ 4600 rpm
|Turning circle
|47.4 ft.
|47.5 ft.
|53.5 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|Front leg room
|41.2 in.
|41.2 in.
|41.2 in.
|Front hip room
|63.9 in.
|63.9 in.
|63.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|68.8 in.
|68.8 in.
|68.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|218.8 in.
|218.8 in.
|238.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8000 lbs.
|10000 lbs.
|10000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5771 lbs.
|5895 lbs.
|6084 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.0 in.
|no
|8.5 in.
|Height
|81.2 in.
|83.8 in.
|83.7 in.
|Maximum payload
|2767.0 lbs.
|3754.0 lbs.
|3444.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|135.0 in.
|135.0 in.
|155.0 in.
|Width
|79.2 in.
|79.2 in.
|79.2 in.
|Gross weight
|no
|no
|9500 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Express
Related Used 1996 Chevrolet Express info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Genesis G90 2019
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 1500
- 2019 Yaris
- 2021 Ram 1500 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2020
- 2019 Camaro
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019