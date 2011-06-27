Used 1996 Chevrolet Express Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG14nono
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpgnono
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372.0/527.0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.31.0 gal.31.0 gal.
Combined MPG14nono
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque335 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm335 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm335 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l5.7 l5.7 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 4600 rpm250 hp @ 4600 rpm250 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle47.4 ft.47.5 ft.53.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
Front hip room63.9 in.63.9 in.63.9 in.
Front shoulder room68.8 in.68.8 in.68.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
Measurements
Length218.8 in.218.8 in.238.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.10000 lbs.10000 lbs.
Curb weight5771 lbs.5895 lbs.6084 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.no8.5 in.
Height81.2 in.83.8 in.83.7 in.
Maximum payload2767.0 lbs.3754.0 lbs.3444.0 lbs.
Wheel base135.0 in.135.0 in.155.0 in.
Width79.2 in.79.2 in.79.2 in.
Gross weightnono9500 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Gray
  • Olympic White
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Medium Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Medium Gray
  • Graphite
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Beige
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Victory Red
  • Tan
