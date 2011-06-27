Used 1999 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van Consumer Reviews
Best van ever
I bought this for a work van and drive it around town with lots of stop and go. It's the best I've ever owned. I've never had problems with anything. In 90000 miles I've replaced the brakes three times and put on an alternator. I've put on a set of tires.
Just starts right up and keeps on going
I am at 185k and this thing runs like a top. It shifts smoother than my '05 Envoy did. The motor is powerfully capable and surprisingly quiet because of the interior paneling. The heat/ac are amazing paired with my remote start. This thing runs & drives better than my 3 previous vehicles, at twice their age. Removable seats are bulky, but hugely convenient. Easy to see with the privacy windows all around. Not as easy as a pick-up, but still easy to work on. Easier than an import, definitely. With some neglected repairs and maintenance done, I get 13+ mpg(even using remote start). Flip out windows are great for airing out during hot weather and extended length is great for cargo.
Chevy Express 1500 Van
The catylaytic converter failed 3 times. The muffler was replaced twice and now at 60000 miles it has transmission problems. Definitely not a reliable vehicle for me. Plus Chevrolet never felt any of these problems were worthy of their attention. Even though they began in the first 15000 miles.
need more reliable work van
The van functions ok when there are no problems. I experienced fuel injection troubles with less than 900 miles on the van and have experienced fuel injection troubles three times total in 60000 miles. I have had a new transmission replaced under warranty at 35000 miles however I could not operate my business for 3 days during the repair. Body hardware is not very good. I get about 12-13 miles per gallon. Plan on new brakes every 20k- 30k and tires every 25k-30k. The ease of battery replacementis the hardest I've ever replaced in my life. in I'm not sure I would buy another chevy.
