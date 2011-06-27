Used 1999 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

Best van ever lamard , 05/25/2004 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this for a work van and drive it around town with lots of stop and go. It's the best I've ever owned. I've never had problems with anything. In 90000 miles I've replaced the brakes three times and put on an alternator. I've put on a set of tires. Report Abuse

Just starts right up and keeps on going Dock Builder , 01/09/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I am at 185k and this thing runs like a top. It shifts smoother than my '05 Envoy did. The motor is powerfully capable and surprisingly quiet because of the interior paneling. The heat/ac are amazing paired with my remote start. This thing runs & drives better than my 3 previous vehicles, at twice their age. Removable seats are bulky, but hugely convenient. Easy to see with the privacy windows all around. Not as easy as a pick-up, but still easy to work on. Easier than an import, definitely. With some neglected repairs and maintenance done, I get 13+ mpg(even using remote start). Flip out windows are great for airing out during hot weather and extended length is great for cargo.

Chevy Express 1500 Van CAL , 08/01/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The catylaytic converter failed 3 times. The muffler was replaced twice and now at 60000 miles it has transmission problems. Definitely not a reliable vehicle for me. Plus Chevrolet never felt any of these problems were worthy of their attention. Even though they began in the first 15000 miles.