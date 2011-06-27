2020 Chevrolet Equinox Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Equinox SUV
LS 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,207*
Total Cash Price
$31,291
LT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,379*
Total Cash Price
$30,677
Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,689*
Total Cash Price
$42,027
Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$58,344*
Total Cash Price
$43,255
Premier 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,103*
Total Cash Price
$42,334
LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,034*
Total Cash Price
$31,904
LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$60,000*
Total Cash Price
$44,482
LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,379*
Total Cash Price
$30,677
LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$46,758*
Total Cash Price
$34,665
Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$51,310*
Total Cash Price
$38,039
L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,241*
Total Cash Price
$36,506
LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,620*
Total Cash Price
$40,494
LT Fleet 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,793*
Total Cash Price
$39,880
LS Fleet 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,310*
Total Cash Price
$38,039
LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,862*
Total Cash Price
$32,518
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Equinox SUV LS 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$729
|$755
|$781
|$809
|$836
|$3,911
|Maintenance
|$489
|$753
|$722
|$2,086
|$2,123
|$6,172
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$153
|$366
|$532
|$1,052
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,296
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,464
|Financing
|$1,683
|$1,354
|$1,002
|$626
|$226
|$4,891
|Depreciation
|$11,540
|$1,711
|$1,618
|$1,898
|$1,797
|$18,564
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,154
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,896
|$5,807
|$5,548
|$7,094
|$6,862
|$42,207
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Equinox SUV LT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$715
|$740
|$766
|$793
|$820
|$3,834
|Maintenance
|$479
|$738
|$708
|$2,045
|$2,081
|$6,051
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$359
|$522
|$1,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,271
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,435
|Financing
|$1,650
|$1,327
|$982
|$614
|$222
|$4,795
|Depreciation
|$11,314
|$1,677
|$1,586
|$1,861
|$1,762
|$18,200
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,565
|$5,693
|$5,439
|$6,955
|$6,727
|$41,379
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Equinox SUV Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$980
|$1,014
|$1,049
|$1,086
|$1,123
|$5,253
|Maintenance
|$656
|$1,011
|$970
|$2,802
|$2,851
|$8,290
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$206
|$492
|$715
|$1,412
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,741
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,966
|Financing
|$2,261
|$1,818
|$1,345
|$841
|$304
|$6,569
|Depreciation
|$15,500
|$2,297
|$2,173
|$2,550
|$2,414
|$24,934
|Fuel
|$1,556
|$1,603
|$1,652
|$1,702
|$1,752
|$8,265
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,694
|$7,799
|$7,451
|$9,528
|$9,216
|$56,689
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Equinox SUV Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,043
|$1,080
|$1,118
|$1,156
|$5,406
|Maintenance
|$675
|$1,041
|$998
|$2,883
|$2,934
|$8,532
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$212
|$506
|$736
|$1,454
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,792
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,023
|Financing
|$2,327
|$1,871
|$1,385
|$866
|$313
|$6,761
|Depreciation
|$15,953
|$2,365
|$2,236
|$2,624
|$2,484
|$25,662
|Fuel
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,803
|$8,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,357
|$8,027
|$7,669
|$9,807
|$9,485
|$58,344
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Equinox SUV Premier 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,021
|$1,057
|$1,094
|$1,132
|$5,291
|Maintenance
|$661
|$1,018
|$977
|$2,822
|$2,872
|$8,350
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$207
|$495
|$720
|$1,423
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,754
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,980
|Financing
|$2,277
|$1,831
|$1,355
|$847
|$306
|$6,617
|Depreciation
|$15,613
|$2,314
|$2,189
|$2,568
|$2,432
|$25,116
|Fuel
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$8,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,860
|$7,856
|$7,506
|$9,598
|$9,283
|$57,103
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Equinox SUV LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$744
|$770
|$797
|$825
|$853
|$3,987
|Maintenance
|$498
|$768
|$736
|$2,127
|$2,164
|$6,293
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$156
|$373
|$543
|$1,072
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,322
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,492
|Financing
|$1,716
|$1,380
|$1,021
|$639
|$231
|$4,987
|Depreciation
|$11,767
|$1,744
|$1,649
|$1,935
|$1,832
|$18,928
|Fuel
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$1,254
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,228
|$5,921
|$5,657
|$7,233
|$6,996
|$43,034
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Equinox SUV LT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,037
|$1,073
|$1,111
|$1,150
|$1,189
|$5,559
|Maintenance
|$695
|$1,070
|$1,027
|$2,965
|$3,017
|$8,774
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$218
|$521
|$757
|$1,495
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,843
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,081
|Financing
|$2,393
|$1,924
|$1,424
|$890
|$322
|$6,953
|Depreciation
|$16,405
|$2,432
|$2,300
|$2,698
|$2,555
|$26,390
|Fuel
|$1,647
|$1,697
|$1,749
|$1,801
|$1,855
|$8,748
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,019
|$8,255
|$7,887
|$10,085
|$9,754
|$60,000
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Equinox SUV LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$715
|$740
|$766
|$793
|$820
|$3,834
|Maintenance
|$479
|$738
|$708
|$2,045
|$2,081
|$6,051
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$150
|$359
|$522
|$1,031
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,271
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,435
|Financing
|$1,650
|$1,327
|$982
|$614
|$222
|$4,795
|Depreciation
|$11,314
|$1,677
|$1,586
|$1,861
|$1,762
|$18,200
|Fuel
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$6,033
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,565
|$5,693
|$5,439
|$6,955
|$6,727
|$41,379
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Equinox SUV LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$808
|$836
|$866
|$896
|$927
|$4,332
|Maintenance
|$541
|$834
|$800
|$2,311
|$2,352
|$6,838
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$169
|$406
|$590
|$1,165
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,436
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,622
|Financing
|$1,864
|$1,500
|$1,110
|$694
|$251
|$5,418
|Depreciation
|$12,785
|$1,895
|$1,792
|$2,103
|$1,991
|$20,566
|Fuel
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,363
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$6,817
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,718
|$6,433
|$6,146
|$7,859
|$7,602
|$46,758
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Equinox SUV Premier 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$887
|$918
|$950
|$983
|$1,017
|$4,754
|Maintenance
|$594
|$915
|$878
|$2,536
|$2,580
|$7,503
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$445
|$647
|$1,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,576
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,779
|Financing
|$2,046
|$1,645
|$1,218
|$761
|$275
|$5,946
|Depreciation
|$14,029
|$2,079
|$1,967
|$2,308
|$2,185
|$22,568
|Fuel
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$7,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,541
|$7,059
|$6,744
|$8,624
|$8,341
|$51,310
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Equinox SUV L 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$851
|$881
|$912
|$944
|$976
|$4,562
|Maintenance
|$570
|$878
|$843
|$2,434
|$2,476
|$7,201
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$179
|$427
|$621
|$1,227
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,512
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,708
|Financing
|$1,964
|$1,579
|$1,169
|$731
|$264
|$5,706
|Depreciation
|$13,464
|$1,996
|$1,887
|$2,215
|$2,097
|$21,658
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,522
|$7,179
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,712
|$6,775
|$6,472
|$8,276
|$8,005
|$49,241
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Equinox SUV LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$944
|$977
|$1,011
|$1,047
|$1,082
|$5,061
|Maintenance
|$632
|$974
|$935
|$2,699
|$2,747
|$7,987
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$198
|$474
|$689
|$1,361
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,678
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,894
|Financing
|$2,178
|$1,752
|$1,296
|$810
|$293
|$6,329
|Depreciation
|$14,934
|$2,214
|$2,094
|$2,457
|$2,326
|$24,024
|Fuel
|$1,500
|$1,544
|$1,592
|$1,639
|$1,688
|$7,964
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,866
|$7,515
|$7,179
|$9,181
|$8,880
|$54,620
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Equinox SUV LT Fleet 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$930
|$962
|$996
|$1,031
|$1,066
|$4,984
|Maintenance
|$623
|$959
|$920
|$2,659
|$2,705
|$7,866
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$195
|$467
|$679
|$1,340
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,652
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$53
|$1,866
|Financing
|$2,145
|$1,725
|$1,277
|$798
|$289
|$6,234
|Depreciation
|$14,708
|$2,180
|$2,062
|$2,419
|$2,291
|$23,660
|Fuel
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$7,843
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,535
|$7,401
|$7,071
|$9,042
|$8,745
|$53,793
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Equinox SUV LS Fleet 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$887
|$918
|$950
|$983
|$1,017
|$4,754
|Maintenance
|$594
|$915
|$878
|$2,536
|$2,580
|$7,503
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$445
|$647
|$1,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,576
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,779
|Financing
|$2,046
|$1,645
|$1,218
|$761
|$275
|$5,946
|Depreciation
|$14,029
|$2,079
|$1,967
|$2,308
|$2,185
|$22,568
|Fuel
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$7,481
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,541
|$7,059
|$6,744
|$8,624
|$8,341
|$51,310
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Equinox SUV LS Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$784
|$812
|$841
|$869
|$4,064
|Maintenance
|$508
|$782
|$750
|$2,168
|$2,206
|$6,414
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$159
|$381
|$553
|$1,093
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,347
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,521
|Financing
|$1,749
|$1,407
|$1,041
|$651
|$235
|$5,083
|Depreciation
|$11,993
|$1,778
|$1,681
|$1,973
|$1,868
|$19,292
|Fuel
|$1,204
|$1,240
|$1,278
|$1,317
|$1,356
|$6,395
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,559
|$6,035
|$5,765
|$7,372
|$7,131
|$43,862
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox in Virginia is:not available
